"I'm sorry about hurting your feelings" - When Colby Covington apologized to Dustin Poirier after he 'broke a promise'

Colby Covington once apologized for breaking his promise to keep things civil with his then-teammate Dustin Poirier.

Covington and Poirier have been taking jabs at each other on social media and in their interviews over the past several months. However, that hasn't always been the case. In 2020, 'Chaos' tried to patch things up with Poirier by issuing an apology to 'The Diamond' in an interview with Submission Radio.

Covington said:

"I want to apologize to my teammate Dustin Poirier. You know, I broke a promise to my agent Dan Lambert and I really do feel bad, I feel ashamed. Yesterday I was asked a question by [Ariel] Helwani about Dustin [Poirier], my teammate. And I kind of lost my cool. I was too busy spitting fire at the world that I was so hyped up about the Woodley fight that I kind of went off on Dustin. I just want to say that I'm sorry, Dustin. You're still my friend. We can be friends. I'm sorry about hurting your feelings in saying some words in the past."

The apology came after Covington targeted Poirier in one of his patented pro wrestling-style tirades during an interview with Ariel Helwani. Covington, in doing so, apparently broke his promise to keep the names of fellow American Top Team members out of his rants.

Covington's beef with Poirier started in the leadup to UFC 242, when the former picked Khabib Nurmagomedov over his teammate in their UFC lightweight title clash. Poirier understandably wasn't too pleased to hear it.

Check out Colby Covington's apology to Dustin Poirier below:

Colby Covington gets personal with Dustin Poirier

Fast forward to 2021, Colby Covington has moved out of ATT and is no longer a teammate of Dustin Poirier. The animosity between the two is also at an all-time high.

Covington made things personal when he referenced Poirier's wife and daughter while calling out 'The Diamond'. The former interim UFC welterweight champion said he's hoping to settle "personal issues" between himself and his former training partner in the octagon.

Covington said:

"[The fans] get to know that I'm really Parker's daddy. It's not Dustin who's Parker's daddy. I'm Parker's daddy and I'm Jolie's husband."

Colby Covington issues a challenge to Dustin Poirier:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik