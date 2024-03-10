MMA surgeon Dr. David Abbasi makes three-word diagnosis of Benoit Saint Denis' alleged staph infection ahead of Dustin Poirier fight at UFC 299

A rather unsightly cut on Benoit Saint Denis' forehead has become a talking point in the lead-up to UFC 299. While many fans have speculated about a possible staph infection, MMA surgeon Dr. David Abbasi suspects it is a different affliction that plagues the fighter.

Responding to a fan post addressing the issue on X, Dr. Abbasi responded:

"Looks like impetigo."

Staph infections are highly contagious ailments affecting the skin and the nasal regions. They are often transmitted in training environments. Common symptoms include blisters and boils, not unlike the blister that has recently appeared on 'God of War's' forehead.

Impetigo also shares many similar characteristics to staph infections in that affected individuals will often suffer from itchy sores and blisters.

Fans were not the only ones concerned about Denis' appearance throughout fight week. Earlier this week, UFC lightweight Renato Moicano also chimed in, speculating a possible staph infection on the Frenchman's side.

While we don't yet know the exact nature of Denis' ailment, luckily, it hasn't forced him to pull out of Starday's UFC 299 fight card.

Later today, 'God of War' will take on the toughest test of his MMA career as he faces former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in the co-main event of the pay-per-view. A win will most likely catapult the 28-year-old to the top-5 of the division.

Why did the Benoit Saint Denis fight make sense for Dustin Poirier?

When Benoit Saint Denis' name was first presented to Dustin Poirier, 'The Diamond' was not interested in fighting so down in the rankings. However, the 35-year-old ultimately signed the contract once he reminded himself how the industry works.

Speaking to Daniel Cormier, the Louisiana native elaborated on what made him accept the match-up:

"At first, when I heard the name, I was like, no way this ain't happening. Then I sat back, and I was like, you know what, I respect this game... that's just how it goes. I've been around a long time. They had this young, hungry guy, in his twenties, on a five-fight finish streak, representing France. Like this is just a game, I understand."

