Dillon Danis was recently seen training with former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt happens to be one of the most infamous MMA personalities on social media, and seeing him link up with the Brazilian has caused a stir among fans.

After ridiculing the photo posted by Dillon Danis and Alex Pereira on their official Instagram accounts a few days ago, fans have now caught hold of their sparring footage.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Is this Zucks next opponent, eat those jabs"

"Danis got 50-44ed"

"Pereira is so easily touching him and Dillon trying to look"slick"

"Amount of energy danis uses to spar poatan feels like dude is having a real fight"

"Touch sparring and he’s still walking into jabs head first…"

"Touch sparring and still walking into soft strikes…."

"I know this is baby light sparring, but ksi would’ve koed him out cold lol"

"He got caught clean a few times that’s pretty wild"

"Alex using 1% of his power"

"Askren sleeps him in 1"

"Would of done anything for Periera to launch a left hook"

"Alex sparring at like 1% still tagging that big old greasy dome with ease"

"Really cool to see Alex giving back to the community and spending time with special needs fans"

"The closest thing anyone will ever see of dildo danish fighting again"

Dillon Danis claims he'd submit Nate Diaz in under a minute

'El Jefe' has become quite the hated figure in the MMA community over the years.

His habit of offering his two cents on every fight-related conversation and making big callouts without actually following through is amongst many reasons for the wide-scale disdain towards Danis.

Most recently, Dillon Danis called out Nate Diaz to an MMA or a grappling matchup. In the challenge, The BJJ black belt also claimed that if he fails to submit the former UFC star in under a minute, he will retire from all forms of MMA.

He said:

"i challenge Nate Diaz to either a MMA fight or Grappling match if i don't submit him in under a minute. i will retire from every martial art and give everyone who likes this 10k each."

Take a look at his tweet below:

It is worth noting that a potential matchup between the two is highly unlikely to happen anytime soon. Nate Diaz is currently set to take on Jake Paul inside the squared circle in August later this year.

On the flipside, Dillon Danis was supposed to take on KSI earlier this year. However, he pulled out of the fight. Since then, there has been no update on who he'd fight next after being out of action since 2019.

