Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira seems to have bounced back from his recent title loss to Israel Adesanya and is back in the gym, training hard. However, a recent photo shared on social media of Pereira training with Dillon Danis, the former jiu-jitsu coach of UFC star Conor McGregor, has caused a stir among fans.

Check out the social media post below:

Despite his reputation as a skilled jiu-jitsu practitioner, Danis has been in the headlines recently for his controversies rather than his performances in the MMA arena. Nevertheless, the picture has caused a stir among MMA enthusiasts, sparking speculation and excitement about the future of the two fighters.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Twitter user @dadsaidimlazy believes the unexpected meeting is detrimental for Alex Pereira:

"Extremely rare Alex L."

Another @ZoreanKombie reacted:

"Alex: Diary diary, I did a make a wish foundation project today with a over grown man child."

ZoreanKombie @ZoreanKombie @dillondanis @AlexPereiraUFC Alex: Diary diary, I did a make a wish foundation project today with a over grown man child. @dillondanis @AlexPereiraUFC Alex: Diary diary, I did a make a wish foundation project today with a over grown man child.

@THEOGMMAEXPERT remarked:

"BRO WTF!!! This is a collab i didnt know we needed."

MMAEXPERT @THEOGMMAEXPERT @dillondanis @AlexPereiraUFC BRO WTF!!! This is a collab i didnt know we needed @dillondanis @AlexPereiraUFC BRO WTF!!! This is a collab i didnt know we needed 😳💯

@Tyler65411543 thinks the photo is edited:

"Wow this is some impressive Photoshop!"

Instagram user @mylesoneal seems excited:

"This is a wild link up."

Another user @iamjames716 took a go at Danis' history of backing out of bouts, saying:

"Is he actually training for a fight Or he gona pull out last minute?"

@TylerDurheim refuses to believe that Alex Pereira would share the training mat with Dillon Danis:

"I refuse to believe that Poatan would be around you."

Saket @Saket79282100 @dillondanis @AlexPereiraUFC First time u did something good in ur life @dillondanis @AlexPereiraUFC First time u did something good in ur life

Fuzzybeans @Fuzzzybeans @dillondanis @AlexPereiraUFC Someone for the love of God get this kid Craig Jones or Nicky Rod @dillondanis @AlexPereiraUFC Someone for the love of God get this kid Craig Jones or Nicky Rod

Alex Pereira explains how a few methods might help Robert Whittaker overcome Israel Adesanya in a potential trilogy

Following Israel Adesanya's victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287, the middleweight champion is now seeking his next challenge. With top contenders Dricus Du Plessis and Robert Whittaker set to face off at UFC 290, there is a possibility that the winner could become Adesanya's next opponent, despite the champion calling out Du Plessis specifically.

Alex Pereira, who has beaten 'The Last Stylebender' three times, has shared his insights on how Robert Whittaker could overcome Adesanya in a potential trilogy fight. The former middleweight champion has pointed out some techniques that 'The Reaper' could use to gain an edge over Adesanya in their next fight. 'Poatan' remarked:

"But a third fight, I think Whittaker will be very dangerous, even more knowing that Adesanya, he loses. He is not an invincible guy, he loses. He already lost a few times, lost in kickboxing and I showed that in MMA. So for sure, this will give Whittaker confidence. I think he just has to do some adjustments. Just has to do some things there details, some techniques, a good kick defense if he improves this I am sure he will give a lot of work for Adesanya and can be the next champion.”

Check Pereria's entire remarks below:

Poll : 0 votes