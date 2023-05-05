UFC lightweight prospect Terrance McKinney and other fans ridicule Dillon Danis on social media after the latter shared a screenshot of a text message from top-ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley on his iMessage.

In the screenshot, O'Malley was seen reaching out to 'El Jefe', inviting him to a meet-up during the upcoming UFC 288 event in Newark. However, the screenshot was met with skepticism on social media, with many labeling it as fake, and accusing Dillon Danis of seeking attention. The incident has sparked controversy, with some fans wondering if there is any truth to the exchange, while others dismiss it as another attempt to generate buzz.

Check out the social media post below:

Twitter user @Gymfluencers1 insisted:

"Lol stop it."

Another user @BrighamGPT claimed that the screenshot is fake:

"This never happened."

Rising lightweight contender Terrance McKinney asserted that Conor McGregor's former training partner paid someone to send the text message:

"What’s crazy is you paid someone to make this."

Social media user @OGICEY remarked:

"Dillon Danis is the MMA version of Dillon Brooks."

이사야 @OGICEY @dillondanis @SugaSeanMMA Dillon Danis is the MMA version of Dillon Brooks

@Pfreeze33 mentioned:

"Dildo also sent 46 messages to himself to make it seem like people actually hit him up."

Paul Michael @Pfreeze33 @dillondanis @SugaSeanMMA Dildo also sent 46 messages to himself to make it seem like people actually hit him up 🤣🤣

Twitter user @combat_insider stated:

"Bro says who it is and still scribbles the name out."

Jetfan25 @JetFan25 @dillondanis @SugaSeanMMA Annnnd this will be deleted in the next few hours….

Azm @azm9988 @dillondanis @SugaSeanMMA Blud is going through this much effort and having conversations between his own 2 phones 😭

Dillon Danis pledges to retire from combat sports if he can't beat Nate Diaz in under a minute

Dillon Danis has been a frequent user of social media to create hype and drama, often calling out fighters and making grandiose promises that may not materialize.

In a recent instance, Danis targeted the former UFC superstar Nate Diaz, who is set to face Jake Paul in a boxing match on August 5th. Danis boldly challenged the Stockton native by tweeting a message that caught the attention of many combat sports fans:

"I challenge Nate Diaz to either a MMA fight or Grappling match, if I don’t submit him in under a minute. I will retire from every martial art and give everyone who likes this 10k each.”

Dillon Danis @dillondanis i challenge Nate Diaz to either a MMA fight or Grappling match if i don't submit him in under a minute. i will retire from every martial art and give everyone who likes this 10k each.

Despite a significant hiatus from MMA competition, Dillon Danis remains a recognizable name in the sport, largely due to his close ties with former UFC double champion Conor McGregor. 'El Jefe' made a name for himself early on in his professional career, winning his first two Bellator fights via first-round submission. However, the 29-year-old's absence from the octagon has left many wondering if he will ever return to fighting.

