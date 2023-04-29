Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has once again reclaimed his title after defeating Alex Pereira in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 287. Adesanya faced his toughest opponent yet, but managed to knock out the Brazilian in the second round of their main event fight.

This victory marks a significant milestone in Adesanya's career, as he overcame a fierce rival who had previously maintained an impeccable record against him.

Before his TKO victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 in November, Pereira had defeated the latter twice in kickboxing. In fact, Pereira had an impressive score of 3-1 in his favor against 'The Last Stylebender' prior to their recent encounter.

Following their rematch, Pereira seems to be reigniting the rivalry between him and Adesanya. In a recent Twitter post, 'Poatan' reminded 'The Last Stylebender' about their past battles and his flawless record against the 185-pound kingpin.

The post has sparked a lot of buzz among the MMA community, with many speculating about the possibility of another rematch between the two fighters.

The former middleweight champion posted:

"We are the best. But I’m still better. Numbers don’t lie. 3:1."

Israel Adesanya writes a touching message to opponent Alex Pereira in a fantastic gesture of sportsmanship

Israel Adesanya showcased his exemplary sportsmanship and camaraderie towards his long-time combat sports proponent, Alex Pereira, in a recent Twitter post.

'Izzy' shared a heartwarming video of the two fighters hugging each other after their intense MMA rematch at UFC 287, which saw the Nigerian-born Kiwi emerge victorious with a stunning second-round knockout of the Brazilian fighter.

The rematch marked the fourth time the two fighters had faced each other in combat sports, with 'Poatan' having previously defeated Adesanya twice in kickboxing matches.

Through his social media post, 'The Last Stylebender' expressed his respect and admiration for Pereira, acknowledging their long-standing rivalry and the tough fights they have had against each other over the years:

"I love this game. Nothing compares, on this planet, in this life; than putting it all on the line. [You only get] one shot, [with] the whole world watching, waiting - then BOOM! History. Our individual legends will always be intertwined because of the stories we’ve told with our beautiful violence."

Check out Israel Adesanya's Twitter post below:

