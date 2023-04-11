"The history will be continued" - Alex Pereira releases behind the scenes footage in the aftermath of Israel Adesanya loss

Alex Pereira recently shared exclusive footage documenting the aftermath of Israel Adesanya's defeat at UFC 287, leaving fans and followers in anticipation for the future. In light of the loss, 'Poatan' conveys a message of resilience, suggesting that the journey is far from over and the story of their rivalry will continue.

The footage, which provides a unique perspective on the behind-the-scenes events following the fight, has sparked a great deal of interest among UFC enthusiasts. Viewers can expect to witness Pereira's unwavering dedication to his craft, as well as his determination to learn from the loss and emerge stronger than ever.

Check out the entire video below:

Moreover, the title, "The history will be continued", is a powerful declaration of his commitment to the sport and his rivalry with Adesanya. This suggests that their history is far from over, and that Alex Pereira is willing to put in the work necessary to continue pushing himself and his opponent to new heights.

The Brazilian's stunning TKO win in their UFC middleweight title match was a testament to his mastery of the sport and his relentless pursuit of excellence. He has proven himself to be a formidable opponent, thanks to his technical prowess and fierce determination to come out on top.

Alex Pereira had maintained an impeccable record against Israel Adesanya prior to their recent encounter. Before his triumphant TKO victory over Adesanya at UFC 281 in November, Pereira had defeated the latter twice in kickboxing. He has an impressive score of 3-1 in his favor against 'The Last Stylebender'.

Alex Pereira provides an opening address following his championship defeat to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287

Alex Pereira broke his silence following his defeat at UFC 287, where he lost his first middleweight title defense to Israel Adesanya via a second-round knockout.

After nearly a day of contemplation, Pereira took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the loss. In his first public statement since the fight, he acknowledged the disappointment of losing the 185-pound title, but remained optimistic about his future in the sport.

In his statement, ‘Poatan,’ conveyed a message of resilience and determination, emphasizing his commitment to continue pushing himself to the limits in order to bounce back from this setback. He acknowledged Adesanya's victory and expressed his respect for the fellow fighter, while also hinting at the possibility of a future rematch:

"Im just here to let u know that I’m fine ! I want to thank my family, my team and all the people who are supporting me during my journey. Now I just have to rest and continue with the plans that are already on motion. Thanks god."

Alex "Poatan" Pereira @AlexPereiraUFC



