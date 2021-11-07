MMA Twitter reacts to Ian Garry's spectacular octagon debut at UFC 268 against Jordan Williams

Ian Garry knocked out Jordan Williams on his debut at UFC 268.

The Irishman put on a phenomenal performance, overcoming adversity in the first round to knock Williams out with a clinical right hand.

The welterweight debutant also sparked comparisons with UFC icon and fellow Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor.

Watch the finish below:

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Ian Garry SLEPT HIM Ian Garry SLEPT HIM https://t.co/tVKfUZZCiU

Fighters, coaches and MMA fans around the world reacted to Garry's debut in the UFC.

Conor McGregor also reacted to Ian Garry's debut, commending the 23-year-old for his performance.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

Congrats You little fuckin daisy Ian! The step back, back paw an all ahahahaja just absolutely incredible!Congrats @iangarryMMA ☘️ ❤️ You little fuckin daisy Ian! The step back, back paw an all ahahahaja just absolutely incredible! Congrats @iangarryMMA ☘️ ❤️

Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh praised 'The Future' for keeping his composure on the big stage.

Coach Kavanagh @John_Kavanagh Congratulations to Ian garry on fantastic debut. Huge amount of pressure in such an iconic venue and he rose to the occasion. Bravo 👌🏼 #UFC268 Congratulations to Ian garry on fantastic debut. Huge amount of pressure in such an iconic venue and he rose to the occasion. Bravo 👌🏼 #UFC268

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling tweeted about the finish as well. 'Funk Master' reminded the MMA community that a single mistake can change the course of a fight.

He said:

"That step back came out of nowhere and at the right time. Williams was looking great up until he overextended. Sometimes one mistake costs you everything #UFC268"

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA That step back came out of nowhere and at the right time. Williams was looking great up until he overextended. Sometimes one mistake costs you everything #UFC268 That step back came out of nowhere and at the right time. Williams was looking great up until he overextended. Sometimes one mistake costs you everything #UFC268

Niall McGrath, meanwhile, claimed that Ian Garry's hype train in the UFC had seemingly begun.

Niall McGrath @niallmcgrath4 Just a beautiful shot from Ireland’s Ian Garry. The boy is dangerous, and the hype is warranted #UFC268 Just a beautiful shot from Ireland’s Ian Garry. The boy is dangerous, and the hype is warranted #UFC268 https://t.co/cAMCWHVgPm

Ireland's MMA journalist Andy Stevenson also commended Garry and said:

"Ian Garry had to overcome a lot of adversity in that first round. Williams was landing clean and often. But "The Future" picked his moment and landed a thunderous right hand when it mattered. A statement KO in his UFC debut. So it begins... #UFC268"

Andy Stevenson @andyste123



Williams was landing clean and often.



But "The Future" picked his moment and landed a thunderous right hand when it mattered. A statement KO in his UFC debut.



So it begins...



Ian Garry had to overcome a lot of adversity in that first round.Williams was landing clean and often.But "The Future" picked his moment and landed a thunderous right hand when it mattered. A statement KO in his UFC debut.So it begins... #UFC268 Ian Garry had to overcome a lot of adversity in that first round.Williams was landing clean and often.But "The Future" picked his moment and landed a thunderous right hand when it mattered. A statement KO in his UFC debut.So it begins... #UFC268https://t.co/sLvjLDlqWb

Michael Morgan @mikewhoatv Ian Garry pushed Jordan’s memory back to the future… Ian Garry pushed Jordan’s memory back to the future…https://t.co/KmkXXvBJzo

Conor McGregor uploaded audio clips on Twitter praising Ian Garry

Irish superstar Conor McGregor took to Twitter following Ian Garry's win over Jordan Williams at UFC 268.

McGregor expressed gratitude towards Garry for the respect shown towards him inside the octagon.

In one of the three audio messages, McGregor said:

"F**ing hell. That's mad scene lads, yeah?... Ian, I just want to say that's a tremendous finish for you bud, alright? The step back part, my god... I'm all over the place after that! You know, I love it mate, I f***ing love it! The takeover part two. I'm in on that takeover part two, yeah? I'm all over that... fu**ing hell. I appreciate the respect that you've shown me in there, especially when I'm coming back from this injury."

