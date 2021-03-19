MMA Twitter roasts Dana White after he confirms Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement

Over the past few months, UFC president Dana White has made multiple attempts to cajole Khabib Nurmagomedov into coming out of retirement. But a recent Tweet by the UFC president indicates that the promotion has finally decided to release the Russian champion.

Twitterverse is having an amused reaction to Dana White's failed efforts in bringing back Nurmagomedov to fight once more. Ever since the Dagestani fighter announced his retirement at UFC 254, Dana White has set up multiple meetings with Khabib Nurmagomedov in order to persuade him to change his mind.

However, it appears that Nurmagomedov is adamant about keeping the promise he made to his mother and not set foot inside the cage again.

Dana White's post declaring Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement, however, was flooded with memes from fans who took to social media to troll the UFC supremo in his failed attempt to lure the Dagestani back for one last fight.

Sorry fo your loss Dana. pic.twitter.com/mPx4iAFmqp — NorthStarCat (@NorthKitten) March 19, 2021

Dana on the inside pic.twitter.com/uvHyFM9zBe — Adam (@ath7430) March 19, 2021

Unrelated but i would like to show you dis meme i made pic.twitter.com/nbudsiAFA4 — Sam (@Sam19KY) March 19, 2021

Thank you for finally giving up, Dana White. — Zoheb MMA (@ZohebMMA) March 19, 2021

Dana while tweeting this: pic.twitter.com/pf0ArdEIw5 — Naman Gupta (@andthenhetweets) March 19, 2021

Gotta feel lowkey bad for Dana pic.twitter.com/xuGHc3hESP — Zoheb MMA (@ZohebMMA) March 19, 2021

Gotta give it to Dana. He tried😢. pic.twitter.com/GmLzbewcCg — SuhaiLMAO (@LamebredFighter) March 19, 2021

In an interview with Brett Okamoto earlier this year, White had stated that he refuses to believe that Khabib Nurmagomedov could hang up the gloves and leave the sport. White pointed at the camera and said he was "not buying" the champion's retirement.

"You know it too Khabib. You know it. I know you know it! I can see it in his face when we talk. You don't go your whole life being an incredible competitor and then one day just say, 'That's it'. Right before 30-0? I'm not buying it."

Dana White announces the next UFC lightweight title fight after Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement

Following Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement, Dana White has told ESPN's Brett Okamoto that former Bellator champion Michael Chandler and Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira will fight for the title at UFC 262. The pay-per-view card is scheduled for May 15, 2021.

Acknowledging Khabib's retirement, Dana White tells @bokamotoESPN that Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler will fight for the vacant lightweight championship at UFC 262 on May 15 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tHCZz2TQqj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 19, 2021

Both combatants are coming off dominant victories in their previous fights. Who do you think will be crowned the 'new' Lightweight king of the UFC? Comment down below.