"Modern day Bruce Lee" - Zabit Magomedsharipov's weight room snap has fans dreaming of a comeback

Zabit Magomedsharipov is a former UFC fighter who never tasted defeat inside the octagon, retiring from the sport with a record of 18 wins and just one loss. He left MMA with a 14-fight win streak to his name, but unfortunately, he never quite reached the very top of his division as a title shot eluded him.

Magomedsharipov found difficulty in securing certain matchups, chief among them being a much hyped-up bout between him and another flashy 145-pound striker in Yair Rodriguez. However, the Dagestani phenom recently posted a picture of himself working out at a gym, prompting fans to dream of a UFC comeback.

Unfortunately for them, Zabit Magomedsharipov has shown zero intention of walking back on his retirement and seemed content to pursue a career in medicine instead. Nevertheless, nothing has stopped fans from thinking about all of the potential matchups they could have seen him take part in.

He is one of MMA's greatest 'what ifs?' Therefore, it is natural that fans flocked to the comment section of his post to plead for him to return to the octagon. One follower claimed that, while he wasn't a big MMA fan, he found Magomedsharipov wildly entertaining:

"Not a big MMA fan but damn you were exiting to watch!!!"

Meanwhile, another fan described him as the modern-day Bruce Lee, who is sometimes regarded as the godfather of MMA:

"Modern day Bruce Lee."

One comment referenced the creative fighting style Magomedsharipov used, describing him as a ninja:

"Come on nija master we're waiting for you"

For one fan, however, their dream is to watch Zabit Magomedsharipov face former featherweight champion Max Holloway:

"Imagine a come back vs Max Holloway"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Who did Zabit Magomedsharipov beat in his last UFC fight?

Before announcing his retirement from mixed martial arts, 'ZaBeast' faced perennial top 10 featherweight Calvin Kattar in his most impressive win to date. While the Dagestani 145-pounder failed to score a finish against the notoriously tough Kattar, it was the highest level of opponent he's ever faced.

Magomedsharipov emerged victorious via unanimous decision but was once again, plagued by cardio issues as his technique and form underwent a significant decline into the third round.