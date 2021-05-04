Mohammed Usman predicts how a fight against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman would unfold

Mohammed Usman (7-1-0) is set to make his PFL (Professional Fighters League) debut against Brandon Sayles (5-1-0). The heavyweight clash will feature on the undercard of Fabricio Werdum vs Renan Ferreira.

Ahead of his regular-season debut, Mohammed Usman sat down to have a chat with the media. 'The Motor' discussed the positive influence of his brother Kamaru Usman on his fighting preparations and how a fight between the two would unfold.

Mohammed Usman reveals who would win in a fight — Him or brother Kamaru Usman?

Prior to his MMA venture, Mohammed Usman aspired to be a professional football player. Usman was even recruited as a defensive end by the Arizona Wildcats. However, after looking at Kamaru Usman's successful MMA strides, Mohammed decided to switch careers.

Mohammed admits to drawing huge inspiration from older brother, Kamaru Usman. But if the two brothers ever locked horns, Mohammed envisions an easy victory over Kamaru. 'The Motor' has cited his size advantage as the sole reason for his success in the hypothetical bout.

"It's a different weight class man... you can't count him out for nothing. But it's just a different weight class, man. A hundred more pounds is just different. And you learn that fast in the sport of MMA. Those weight classes are a big deal. Guys go up to try to fight a different guy in a different weight class and you learn real quick that let me just stay where I'm at," said Mohammed Usman.

"We motivate each other" - Mohammed Usman on brother Kamaru

Akin to 'The Nigerian Nightmare,' Mohammed Usman (6-1) has joined the Elevation Fight Team, training under the tutelage of coach Trevor Wittman alongside UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje. For his upcoming bout, Mohammed will have the UFC welterweight champion in his corner.

During the media interaction, Mohammed Usman also went on to say how the two brothers have motivated each other with their tremendous work ethic.

"Me and him both trained in Denver, Colorado, at the Elevation Fight Team. Just seeing his process and all the work he put in and all the work I've put in. We motivate each other, you know. His work ethic and I feed off of how hard he works. That translates into how I work hard."

Kamaru Usman became the first African-born UFC champion when he dethroned Tryon Woodley at UFC 235. Kamaru's brother, Mohammed Usman, aspires to win the PFL regular season and add another name to the array of decorated African-born MMA fighters.

"It'd be a great honor. That's my journey, that's my path. That's what I envision and that's what I'm going to make happen. You know, so it would be a great honor for my family, for my culture, and just for Africa alone. We are doing a lot of great things right now. We just going to keep it up," said Mohammed Usman.