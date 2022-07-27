"Am I a wave?" - Molly McCann reacts after Aljamain Sterling says Drake isn't a fan of MMA but is instead a fan of 'the wave'

British UFC star Molly McCann has questioned whether or not she's part of "the wave" of MMA popularity that stars such as Drake get behind on social media.

Drake, one of the best-selling music artists in the world, has often been seen cageside at some of the UFC's biggest pay-per-views. He is also known for placing monumental bets on fighters.

Ahead of UFC Fight Night's London card last week, the Canadian rapper bet on both Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann to win (which they did), and earned a staggering $3.7 million for his winnings.

In the latest episode of his podcast, bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling wondered whether Drake is an actual fan of the sport or whether he's riding the mainstream popularity the UFC currently has:

"I don't know if he's a huge MMA fan. I think he's a huge fan of the wave. Izzy [Israel Adesanya] , the wave. Paddy, the wave. Sean O'Malley, the wave. I don't know if he bet on Shaun but I know he bet on [Jorge] Masvidal."

The Liverpudlian flyweight star was then seen in the comments section of 'Aljo's post on Instagram, jokingly asking if she's part of 'the wave' since Drake placed a substantial bet on her:

"Am I a wave?"

Molly McCann on Instagram

Henry Cejudo praises Molly McCann's spinning back elbow

Although the returning Henry Cejudo is focused on getting himself into the octagon, 'Meatball's stunning performance at UFC Fight Night London has drawn praise from the former men's flyweight and bantamweight champion.

In back-to-back fights, the 32-year-old has used a spinning back elbow to secure the finish to the fight. Back in March, McCann was able to put her opponent out cold while last week's elbow was enough to drop Hannah Goldy before the British star reigned down bombs until the referee waved the bout over.

In the latest episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, both The Schmo and Cejudo praised the technical ability of McCann, with 'Triple C' stating:

“That elbow that she [Molly McCann] is doing, she has a really good timing off of it. And when somebody has a really good timing off of it, if you’re able to smother people, get people to go back and press, give them the right distance to pull out and then throw it.”

Catch the full episode of The Triple C & Schmo show here:

