Watch: Molly McCann downs a mug of beer with Tom Aspinall immediately after UFC London injury

UFC women’s flyweight contender Molly McCann downed a mug of beer with Tom Aspinall in the immediate aftermath of the latter’s UFC London injury. Aspinall faced Curtis Blaydes in a pivotal heavyweight matchup that headlined the UFC London fight card on July 23.

Unfortunately, the highly-anticipated matchup came to an anticlimactic end just 15 seconds into the very first round after Aspinall suffered a leg injury. The fight was resultantly declared a first-round TKO victory for Blaydes. The freak accident marked Aspinall’s first loss in the UFC and ended his impressive eight-fight win streak.

Aspinall, who’s one of the fastest rising superstars in the UK today, has been touted by many as a future UFC heavyweight champion. Despite the disheartening defeat against Blaydes and potentially missing out on a UFC heavyweight title shot, the Englishman remains as optimistic as ever.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Aspinall provided fans with a glimpse into his activities leading up to the UFC London fight as well as the aftermath of his injury.

The video notably features Aspinall drinking a mug of beer alongside fellow Liverpudlian and UFC fighter Molly McCann, celebrating the event despite Aspinall’s injury and loss.

Tom Aspinall opens up about the injuries he suffered at UFC London

Molly McCann secured an impressive first-round TKO win against Hannah Goldy at UFC London. ‘Meatball’ subsequently called for a fight against Antonina Shevchenko next. However, the fight hasn’t been officially confirmed as of yet.

Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall is coming off a loss to Curtis Blaydes at UFC London. The consensus is that the 29-year-old heavyweight is likely to return to the octagon no sooner than eight months. As of now, it's unclear as to who the Englishman will fight next.

Taking to his Instagram account, Tom Aspinall opened up about the injuries he sustained at UFC London and addressed his surgery. Shedding light on the damage to his knee, Aspinall stated:

"Morning, everybody. Today is surgery day. I'm in London right now and absolutely starving because can't eat before surgery. And, yeah. I've suffered a torn MCL, a torn meniscus and some ACL damage."

Furthermore, expressing his gratitude towards everyone who’s supported him during this challenging time, Tom Aspinall said:

"So gonna get that [injuries] fixed today, but just a quick message just to say thank you for all the support. Really appreciate it. I've had so much love since the accident and I'll see everybody on the other side. Peace out."

