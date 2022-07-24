Molly McCann says she's not ready for Valentina Shevchenko yet

Molly McCann recently shared her views on taking on a fight with UFC women's flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko.

In the post-fight conference of the recently concluded UFC London, McCann heaped praise on the Polish fighter, terming her as the "best" in the division. The Liverpudlian also stated that she is not prepared to compete against Shevchenko at this point in her career.

However, McCann did express her interest in fighting Antonina Shevchenko, whose last outing was against Cortney Casey at UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev.

Sharing her opinion on a potential fight against Valentina Shevchenko, Molly McCann said:

"Am I Valentina [Shevchenko] ready yet? No...Am I Antonina [Shevchenko] ready? Let's see. I believe I am...I genuinely think like this is an amazing fight to have and I know like if they do one fight come for, if I ever make it to Shevchenko, they'll have the blueprints.

"But I'll also have the blueprints because I'll know what to beat the [inaudible] take. So, with the greatest respect, I've said her name because I think she is the best. So, I would like you to tell her that I believe she is the best, that's what I'm trying to challenge her."

You can check out Molly McCann's full interview below:

Molly McCann is increasingly being considered a bright prospect in the women's flyweight division of the UFC. Her recent TKO win over Hannah Goldy at the recently concluded UFC London garnered a lot of praise from the MMA community.

'Meatball' is currently on a three-fight win streak in the promotion and holds a pro record of 13 wins and 4 losses.

Molly McCann aiming to fight at Madison Square Garden next

At the UFC London media day event, McCann expressed her interest in fighting at the UFC event in November, which is rumored to take place at Madison Square Garden.

'Meatball' stated that she would like Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy to assist her in convincing Dana White to allow her to fight at Madison Square Garden.

The Liverpudlian said:

“Dave Portnoy from Barstool is around, and Dana and him are quite tight. So, hopefully, after the fight, we can have a conversation. I would like to fight again in November in the Mecca of all Meccas for strikers. And I’ll just leave it into their hands to see who I’ll be fighting against.”

You can check out Molly McCann's interview below:

McCann signed a deal with Barstool Sports earlier this year. Furthermore, Dave Portnoy is also known to be close with UFC President Dana White. It will be interesting to see if Portnoy succeeds in landing a spot for 'Meatball' at the UFC event in November.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far