"More coaching here than the entire TUF Season" - Conor McGregor handing boxing lessons at the beach to his son met with a legion of trolls

Conor McGregor recently delighted his fans by posting a video of himself teaching boxing to his eldest kid, Conor Jr.

McGregor has occasionally disclosed his ongoing efforts in training his six-year-old son, with the aspiration of shaping him into a future sports professional.

During a previous Q&A session in Glasgow, The Irishman stated:

"When he grows up, I'm going to put him into sport. I believe sport is the best thing you can do. I've already begun training him. He's already leaps and bounds ahead of schedule."

'The Notorious' has been often seen on social media giving peeks of his training sessions with his son.

Despite the recent video showcasing Conor McGregor imparting boxing lessons to his son on the beach, the response from social media was tainted by a wave of trolls. Their criticism stemmed from McGregor's perceived inactivity in the octagon.

One fan wrote:

"Kid just wants play in the sand."

Another fan wrote:

"Your son will be fighting before you do again."

While one fan ridiculed Conor McGregor's tenure as TUF coach:

"More coaching here than the entire TUF Season."

Another fan stated:

"Teach him to check leg kicks."

One fan remarked:

"Kid be like 'You'll do nothin'."

Another fan posted:

"Can this boy become an engineer or a scientist?"

Credits: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram

Conor McGregor finally speaks out about his next fight in a major update

Conor McGregor has set his sights on his upcoming octagon appearance, and the Irishman has now revealed that he's already commenced his preparations for the bout. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the former champion's return to action, with rumors swirling about a potential showdown against Michael Chandler later this year.

However, speculation grew when McGregor's absence from the USADA testing pool raised doubts about his immediate fighting plans. Responding to the public skepticism, 'The Notorious' took to social media to address the situation and provide an update on his future in the UFC:

"I look forward to my upcoming fight. I am well in preparation."

