Movsar Evloev pens powerful message on Palestine after decisive UFC 297 win

Movsar Evloev has used his time in the limelight following his victory at UFC 297 to share a heartfelt message about the conflict currently happening in Palestine.

The surging featherweight contender has followed in the footsteps of several other MMA fighters, including Usman Nurmagomedov, who have voiced their support for Palestine online.

The undefeated contender took to X following his win against Arnold Allen, where he wrote this:

"Today, my thoughts and heart are with those who are suffering in Palestine. I fight for victory in the ring, while they fight for their lives and safety. Returning home after the fight, I realize that for them, home has become just a dream. My wounds will heal, but Palestine's wounds will remain open until all its inhabitants find peace and tranquility."

He continued:

"My wounds will heal, but the sorrow and pain of those who lost everything will persist forever. Let my voice become another reminder of those whose voices go unheard. We all deserve peace."

See Movsar Evloev's post below:

Expand Tweet

Movsar Evloev calls for a title shot after his victory over Arnold Allen at UFC 297

Movsar Evloev took on fourth-ranked featherweight Arnold Allen in the opening bout of the main card of UFC 297.

The Russian extended his unbeaten record to 18-0 following a back-and-forth battle with 'Almighty'. Evloev attacked relentlessly with his wrestling skillset, and also wobbled Allen badly in Round 2.

But the Brit landed some powerful blows of his own that tested his opponent's chin, who was able to fight through the adversity en route to a 29-28 decision victory on all three scorecards.

Evloev appeared in front of the media following his victory, where he called for a title shot against the winner of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria, set to headline UFC 298 next month. Evloev said:

"It's not about finishing somebody. I'm 18-0, and that's no joke. Even if I had no finishes with a 15-0 record, I [still] beat everybody... They have no way not to let me go for the title. If I need to beat somebody else, just give them to me."

After being asked if he would fight Volkanovski in Australia, or Topuria in Spain, their respective home countries, he said this:

"It doesn't matter. I never fought at home. In the UFC you have no events in the Ingushetia area. But it doesn't matter where [I fight]."

Listen to Movsar Evloev's comments below:

Expand Tweet