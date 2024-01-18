Alexander Volkanovski shares decisive prediction for UFC 298 clash with Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski is preparing to defend his featherweight title against Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 298 next month.

'The Great' will be returning to 145 pounds after a second unsuccessful attempt to attain double-champion status, as he suffered a knockout defeat to Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.

In December, Topuria shared a confident prediction for his upcoming clash with Volkanovski. Now the featherweight champion has given his thoughts on the outcome of the fight, and appears equally confident in his abilities.

During a recent interview with Michael Bisping, 'The Great' said this:

"I believe I can get the finish on this guy. He's gonna bring it. He's gonna come forward and he's gonna want to put hands on me. Obviously that leaves openings... I feel like I can see the finish on the feet, I can see the finish in the grappling. I'm feeling stronger than ever."

Volkanovski continued:

"I really feel like I'm gonna be landing one of these big bombs... He's got good hands, but I believe my hands are better... I feel like I'm getting the finish. I don't know if it's gonna be on the ground or on the feet. I feel like I catch him on the feet to be quite honest."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (37:15):

Dan Hooker dismisses concerns that Alexander Volkanovski is returning to MMA too soon

Alexander Volkanovski took on Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 294 in a much-anticipated rematch. 'The Great' accepted the bout on short notice after Charles Oliveira suffered a cut above his eye that forced him to withdraw from the bout.

Volkanovski was candid about his lack of preparation ahead of the fight but felt supremely confident that he could finish Makhachev within the first few rounds. However, it was the lightweight champion who closed the show in style after landing a superb head kick in Round 1.

It was the first KO defeat of Volkanovski's UFC career, and concerns have been raised that he has returned to competition too quickly. His bout with Makhachev was in October, and 'The Great' now will face Ilia Topuria on Feb. 17.

But his teammate, Dan Hooker, has dismissed the concerns surrounding Alexander Volkanovski's return. During a recent interview with TheMacLife, he said this:

"He always does his best when he's got a chip on his shoulder, or he's got something to prove. Which I feel like does [have] in this fight... He's got a smart team of people around him. He works with some of the best concussion specialists, I'm sure he didn't take this fight with any 'maybes.'"

Catch Dan Hooker's comments below (18:50):