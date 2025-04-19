  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Movsar Evloev rules out Islam Makhachev bout with brutally honest confession

Movsar Evloev rules out Islam Makhachev bout with brutally honest confession

By Jake Foley
Modified Apr 19, 2025 20:04 GMT
Movsar Evloev
Movsar Evloev (left) isn't interested in fighting Islam Makhachev (right). [Images Courtesy: @Movsar_Evloev_94 and @Islam_Makhachev on Instagram]

Movsar Evloev has shut down the possibility of fighting Islam Makhachev. Evloev, the number four-ranked UFC featherweight, is closing in on a title shot at 145 pounds. The undefeated Russian fighter has also briefly mentioned the possibility of moving up to lightweight, where pound-for-pound king Makhachev is the champion.

Ad

Evloev recently appeared on the OverDogs Podcast and had this to say about never wanting to fight the Dagestani UFC champion.

"Me and Islam? This guy can kill me... He's my older brother, I'm never gonna fight him. People want to see fights of big-level guys, but when they are close to each other, I don't think that's a good idea to make them face."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Movsar Evloev's comments below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Ilia Topuria vacated the UFC featherweight title earlier this year to move up to lightweight. Evloev, who was previously hunting a title shot against Topuria at featherweight, has now mentioned the possibility of moving up to 155 pounds to pursue the same matchup.

Movsar Evloev makes unexpected promise for potential fight against Alexander Volkanovski

At UFC 314, Alexander Volkanovski defeated Diego Lopes by unanimous decision to capture the vacant UFC featherweight title. Volkanovski's potential opponents for his first title defense are Yair Rodriguez or Movsar Evloev.

Ad

During the previously mentioned interview, Evloev, who's known for his world-class wrestling skills, surprisingly promised to pursue a striking-heavy bout against Volkanovski.

"I can promise them [UFC] that I’m not gonna take down anyone if they give me a title shot. I’m not gonna go there first. If they try to take me down, I’ll accept this. But I’m not gonna go there first, I’ll just go straight striking."
Ad

Check out Evloev's comments below:

Evloev holds a professional MMA record of 19-0, including nine wins in the UFC. His lack of finishes in the promotion has created a longer path to a title shot.

About the author
Jake Foley

Jake Foley

Twitter icon

Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.

Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications