"Spanish dog that only barks when he feels safe" - Movsar Evloev shows respect to Dan Ige, advises him to ignore Ilia Topuria's comments  

Movsar Evloev has shown respect for Dan Ige after his unanimous decision win over '50K' last Saturday. The Russian also claimed that Ige's post-fight message will always sit with him. The 28-year-old undefeated featherweight prospect wrote on Twitter:

"Nothing but respect to @Dynamitedan808 it was an honor to share the octagon with you. You are the great example of hard work and heart. I won’t forget what you said to me after the fight"

Evloev also advised Ige to ignore Ilia Topuria's comments criticising both of their performances. According to the 28-year-old, Topuria only takes digs at others when he feels safe. The Russian wrote in a follow-up tweet:

"Don’t pay attention to haters and to Spanish dog that only barks when he feels safe"

Movsar Evloev outclassed Dan Ige over three rounds in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 56 last Saturday to extend his perfect record to9 16-0. Topuria, who last fought at lightweight, remained unimpressed with both fighters.

While 'El Matador' teased a return to featherweight, he wasn't enticed by the recent clash between Evloev and Ige. Topuria also mocked Evloev in a series of follow-up tweets while accusing the Russian of avoiding him.

Ilia Topuria @Topuriailia @MovsarUFC You fight shamefully! Another decision without any attempt to finish it. On top of that you don't know how to speak. You don’t have the balls to call me out! Now everyone can really see how you run away! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣shamefully 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ @MovsarUFC You fight shamefully! Another decision without any attempt to finish it. On top of that you don't know how to speak. You don’t have the balls to call me out! Now everyone can really see how you run away! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣shamefully 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️

Ilia Topuria @Topuriailia @MovsarUFC It was always the same with you guys when it comes to a 1 on 1, have never and will never dare against us. I know people from Ingushetia who are warriors and you are a dumbass who has no balls to confront me alone and you say you are the next champ?🤣🤣🤣 @MovsarUFC It was always the same with you guys when it comes to a 1 on 1, have never and will never dare against us. I know people from Ingushetia who are warriors and you are a dumbass who has no balls to confront me alone and you say you are the next champ?🤣🤣🤣

Ilia Topuria doesn't believe Movsar Evloev is undefeated

Ilia Topuria was scheduled to face Movsar Evloev at UFC 270 in January. Both fighters traded barbs in the lead-up, with Evloev promising to use Topuria like a rag.

However, the fight didn't come to fruition with the Russian testing positive for COVID-19. 'El Matador' was not happy with the cancellation and disputed Evloev's undefeated record.

According to Topuria, the Russian was no longer undefeated, having failed to show up for the bout after making boisterous claims. The German-born Georgian said during the UFC 270 media day:

"Movsar is not undefeated anymore. He lost his undefeated record because he didn’t come here. He told me that he will use me like a red rag. Here I bring this red rag here where he is? No one knows. So f*ck him.”

