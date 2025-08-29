  • home icon
  • MrBeast leads donations for Syko Stu as Chris Jericho, Nic Nemeth, and others also pitch in after Raja Jackson incident

MrBeast leads donations for Syko Stu as Chris Jericho, Nic Nemeth, and others also pitch in after Raja Jackson incident

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Aug 29, 2025 09:58 GMT
MrBeast (left) donates to Syko Stu
MrBeast (left) donates to Syko Stu's (right) GoFundMe. [Images courtesy: Getty Images and @sykostu on Instagram]

Amid recovery from the near-fatal assault by Raja Jackson during the past weekend's KnokX Pro wrestling live show, Stuart Smith, aka Syko Stu, is seeing a massive outpour of support. Top names in the sports and entertainment industry are pitching in generously for his fundraiser.

Stu, a U.S. Army veteran who uses pro-wrestling as a means to combat his PTSD, suffered grievous injuries as Raja, son of UFC legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, broke the script and assaulted him in the ring.

Jackson, who was only supposed to execute a double leg take down and land a few fake punches, instead picked up and slammed Smith to the mat, before unleashing a flurry of punches to the unconscious wrestler's head.

Check out Raja Jackson's assault on Syko Stu below:

According to an eyewitness, the beatdown left Stu choking on his own blood and teeth, necessitating immediate critical care. Per reports, the LAPD was called to the scene and filed a report. The authorities have since launched an investigation into the incident.

In the aftermath of the incident, YouTube sensation James Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, vowed to assist Stu, and he has now delivered on that promise.

Smith's GoFundMe has already raised $190,000, with Donaldson as the top donor with $10,000.

Other popular names in the sports entertainment world have also shown support. WWE Chris Jericho donated $2,500, while pro wrestling elite Nic Nemeth pitched in with $1000. Popular self-improvement podcaster Derek from More Plates More Dates contributed $5000 as well.

'Rampage' Jackson checks fan for pressing him about the Syko Stu-Raja Jackson incident

Days after his son Raja assaulted Syko Stu live on stream at a KnokX Pro wrestling event in Los Angeles, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson has once again gained infamy for checking a fan for bringing up the incident.

One of 'Rampage's' recent Kick streams shows him shutting down a fan for bringing up Raja's wrestling incident. As he attempted to pry on, the UFC legend warns him to let it go, noting:

"Respectfully, you shut the f**k up. I'm a dad. Respectfully shut the f**k up. I'm done with this s**t... I'm getting all racist threats and s**t... Mother f**kers talking about killing me and my whole family."
Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Edited by Ujwal Jain
