MrBeast leads donations for Syko Stu as Chris Jericho, Nic Nemeth, and others also pitch in after Raja Jackson incident

Amid recovery from the near-fatal assault by Raja Jackson during the past weekend's KnokX Pro wrestling live show, Stuart Smith, aka Syko Stu, is seeing a massive outpour of support. Top names in the sports and entertainment industry are pitching in generously for his fundraiser.Stu, a U.S. Army veteran who uses pro-wrestling as a means to combat his PTSD, suffered grievous injuries as Raja, son of UFC legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, broke the script and assaulted him in the ring.Jackson, who was only supposed to execute a double leg take down and land a few fake punches, instead picked up and slammed Smith to the mat, before unleashing a flurry of punches to the unconscious wrestler's head.Check out Raja Jackson's assault on Syko Stu below:According to an eyewitness, the beatdown left Stu choking on his own blood and teeth, necessitating immediate critical care. Per reports, the LAPD was called to the scene and filed a report. The authorities have since launched an investigation into the incident.In the aftermath of the incident, YouTube sensation James Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, vowed to assist Stu, and he has now delivered on that promise.Smith's GoFundMe has already raised $190,000, with Donaldson as the top donor with $10,000.Other popular names in the sports entertainment world have also shown support. WWE Chris Jericho donated $2,500, while pro wrestling elite Nic Nemeth pitched in with $1000. Popular self-improvement podcaster Derek from More Plates More Dates contributed $5000 as well.'Rampage' Jackson checks fan for pressing him about the Syko Stu-Raja Jackson incidentDays after his son Raja assaulted Syko Stu live on stream at a KnokX Pro wrestling event in Los Angeles, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson has once again gained infamy for checking a fan for bringing up the incident.One of 'Rampage's' recent Kick streams shows him shutting down a fan for bringing up Raja's wrestling incident. As he attempted to pry on, the UFC legend warns him to let it go, noting:&quot;Respectfully, you shut the f**k up. I'm a dad. Respectfully shut the f**k up. I'm done with this s**t... I'm getting all racist threats and s**t... Mother f**kers talking about killing me and my whole family.&quot;