Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison stacks praise on longtime coach Richard Smith: "He's been like a second dad to me"

The incredible career longevity of Liam Harrison wouldn't be possible without some of the key figures around him.

Of course, his friends, family and supporters play a big role in that but his coaching team have been with him through thick and thin also.

As he prepares to make his comeback at ONE 167 against Katsuki Kitano, the Brit took a moment to talk about his coach, Richard Smith:

"He's been like a second dad to me. We've had a great journey, he's been with me the whole time I've lived in Thailand and he's been with me my whole career. We've seen some great nights and we've had some bad nights. He's helped me and moulded me to become the man that I've become and helped me live my dream. I owe him everything. I feel we have a few more good fights left before I hang my gloves up."

Harrison also spoke about how he and his coach will always look to find things they could improve upon after each fight which has helped him to compete at the highest level for so long:

"Even when I win, we'll take something [from the fight] that I didn't do well enough in that fight and we'll come back into the gym and we'll work on things. He's got a great eye for the sport and he keeps learning as much as I do."

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison will look to do everyone proud on June 7

Liam Harrison has accomplished some great things in his career but in 2022, his curtain call nearly came out of the blue.

'The Hitman' has been out of action for close to two years following the injury he suffered in his fight with Nong-O Hama but now he is back and ready to return.

It has not been an easy road back to fighting shape but now, he is ready to remind everyone what he is all about.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.