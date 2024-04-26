Muay Thai icon Nong-O says grind to reclaim gold starts now: "I want to lay out a plan to get my gold back"

Nong-O Hama has one thing on his mind and that's working his way back to the top of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division.

When people think of this division for years to come, they will be reminded of his dominant title reign at this weight class. However, times have not been as great for the former world champion as of late after he lost his title at ONE Fight Night 9.

Back-to-back knockout losses at the hands of Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo put the living Thai legend in a difficult position. He was in big need of a bounce-back win when he returned at ONE Friday Fights 58 to face Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai on April 5.

A well-earned decision win has now inspired the former champion to work his way back up the ladder to try and reclaim his title, as he told Sportsmanor in a recent interview:

"My next plan is to just go back to the camp and train. I want to lay out a plan to get my belt back."

Watch the full interview below:

ONE fans saw a different Nong-O last time out

His win over Kulabdam wasn't just a return to the win column for Nong-O, it was a return to a different style of fighting.

The world champion had become so used to dismantling his opponents during his title reign that he hadn't needed to fight smart and rely on his experience. This wasn't the case against Kulabdam as he put in his most defensively sound and tactical performance in some time.

Despite his losses to Haggerty and Carrillo, Nong-O looked good against both opponents until he was caught by heavy shots. A more reserved approach from the Thai fighter could see him get back in the mix and become a problem once again.

Watch the full fight via ONE Championship's YouTube channel below: