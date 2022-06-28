Muhammad Mokaev eyeing title fight by end of 2023, addresses Khabib Nurmagomedov comparisons, praises generosity of Dan Lambert

Andrew Whitelaw shared some time on air with promising flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev. During the interview, Mokaev expressed his views on his next opponent, training with Dan Lambert at ATT and his aim to get a title shot by 2023.

'The Punisher' is a Dagestan-born English fighter with seven fights and zero losses. Known for his outstanding grappling, Mokaev is set to square off against former LFA champion Charles Johnson at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall on the 23rd of July at the O2 Arena in London, England.

We've laid out the most exciting bits in the transcript, or check out the entire interview below.

Transcription:

Timestamps:

Introduction: A warm welcome to Muhammad Mokaev ‘The Punisher’, up against Charles “Inner G” Johnson.

At UFC London, [I'm] really happy to speak to you for the first time, what a fighter you are mate.

It’s been fantastic seeing you in the UFC, already doing your thing on your debut, are you settled now?

How do you feel now that you’ve got that first win under your belt, do you feel comfortable?

Has it met your expectations so far? (0:00)

Q: I love the fact that you sent Dana White that message four years ago and said “I’m going to be in the UFC in four years”.

You did exactly what you said you were going to do, how has the reality matched up with what it was going to be like in your head so far? (1:03)

Q: What does it mean to be fighting on this UFC London card? I feel like even if we look back at the recent one.

Back in years gone by, people like Michael Bisping also [is] a paradigm guy right? It’s been historic when the UFC goes to London.

What does it mean to you to maybe be a part of history here? (1:54)

Q: It was cool looking at your Instagram, you know, that you’ve spent some time at Tiget Muay Thai camp back in the day.

Because I’m usually based out in [of] Asia, so did you get some rounds in with Charles Johnson?

Because he was a Tiger guy, that was a long time ago now, but do you know each other at all?

Did you get a feel for him and how it’s going to go? (2:37)

Q: How do you see it finishing? I think the last time you were pretty accurate with your prediction right?

So how do you see this one going? (3:45)

Q: Do you see an early one? Do you see [it happening in the] first round, second round? (4:06)

Q: And how closely are you watching the guys at the top of your division? We’ve got Kai Kara France, we’ve got Brandon Moreno.

[Are] you keeping a close eye on that one? Because 2023, that’ll come around fast, right? (4:13)

Q: If you had it your way, when [would] you fight for the belt? Do you prefer to fight against Deiveson, Kai or Brandon? (4:51)

Q: Is this a nice challenge for you? Because you know, Charles is exciting and he’s [a former] LFA champion.

So is this a nice step up in competition do you think? (5:31)

Q: Now that he’s retired, have people chilled out on comparing you to Khabib?

And do you think you're getting more recognition as the "Only Mo" and doing what you do?

Are people starting to recognize, did that bother you, the Khabib comparisons at all? (5:53)

Q: Do you think your striking is underrated? Some commented so when you were smashing the bag.

A lot of people were saying “damn his striking’s looking really nice”, “it’s looking sharp” and everyone talks about your grappling.

But do you think sometimes it’s a little underestimated? (6:28)

Q: How’s ATT going for you? Have you had talks with Dan Lambert? Because that man knows how to sell fights.

And he knows how to mold fighters to make them maybe sell fights better than anybody else.

He likes the pro wrestling angle, have you had those kinds of conversations? (7:12)

Q: That’s fantastic, that’s [a] really interesting story.

I was also wondering, when you were watching the UFC four years ago and you sent that message, who is the one guy that you looked up to?

Who is the one guy [that you consider] is the gold standard in the UFC, who does it with style, who fights well, you like him?

Who do you put on that level [what] do you think? (8:27)

Q: And I guess [the] last one I think the fans love the fact that you’re not afraid to call somebody out.

I saw you [called out] Tyson Nam, you quite like the idea of fighting him? Is that the one for you next?

And also Jeff Molina, what is it about those guys that you like the look of? And are you going to be calling someone out on the mic in London? (9:01)

Q: Mo, [you're] 21 years old, [and you're] smashing it [with] one of the most exciting fighters on the planet. So good to interview [you] and maximum respect, thank you. (10:14)

