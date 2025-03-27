Muhammad Mokaev responds to Steve Erceg calling him a "massive knob" and a "privileged diva": "Karma will get you for all those lies"

UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev slammed Steve Erceg after the latter referred to him as a 'massive knob' and a 'privileged diva.' The Brit attempts to prove him wrong as he listed instances where he was cordial with the 29-year-old, who was on an interview airing dirty laundry.

Ad

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Erceg appeared quite free-spirited as he exploded on the Russian native. 'Astroboy' touched on Mokaev's backstage interactions, his supposed entitlement, and their back-and-forth. The Perth native had this to say:

"I didn't like the way he [Muhammad Mokaev] interacted with people around him. He's messaged me since, and thinking more-and-more that he's a massive knob. He seemed like a privileged diva. Everything has to be done the way I wanted. He seemed like a douche."

Ad

Trending

Erceg continued:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"After I got knocked out, obviously, he messaged me and asked me if I woke up. I'd love to slap him around."

Check out Steve Erceg's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

In response, Mokaev dismissed Erceg's accusations about him:

"I won’t say much but Karma will get you for all those lies. You already got KO'd, hope Moreno will KO you too. Btw when he fought against Mat Schnell I came to you and said all the best to you, when you fought for the belt I tweeted-2-3 times and wish you the best but when I got cut you started lying about me to get attention. Bum!"

Ad

Check out Muhammad Mokaev's response below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

After beating Manel Kape at UFC 304, the UFC decided not to re-sign Mokaev despite his undefeated record and impressive performances in the octagon.

Dana White's reasoning on why the UFC did not re-sign Muhammad Mokaev

It seems like Muhammad Mokaev is not on the nice list of the UFC matchmakers. Following his release from the organization, the Buynaksk native claimed he would fight in the promotions for free in an attempt to renew his contract. However, CEO Dana White denied such claims.

Ad

The 55-year-old also touched on why the UFC was apathetic towards 'The Punisher's' contract renewal, citing CBO Hunter Campbell and the matchmakers' disinterest towards him. In a press conference for the Dana White Contender Series, White said:

"This is an opportunity to be here, and to perform infront of the entire world and he's just a guy that did everything wrong and p***** these guys off. I wasn't involved with any of the stuff that happened with him. The matchmakers and Hunter were, they weren't happy with him. They weren't happy with the way he acted, with a lot of things he did and said."

Ad

Check out Dana White's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.