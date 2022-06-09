Muhammad Mokaev willing to step in against Alex Perez a week before UFC London fight, shares DM with manager as proof

Muhammad Mokaev is scheduled to fight Charles Johnson at UFC London on July 23. Mokaev has now offered to fight Alex Perez a week before that as the latter is left without an opponent.
Perez was initially scheduled to fight Askar Askarov on July 15, but recent reports have revealed that the Russian is now out of the fight. Mokaev saw this as an opportunity to secure a high-level matchup and offered to step up a week before his scheduled bout at UFC 275. 'The Punisher' wrote on Twitter:
"I can fight this guy july 16 then still fight London card week after. I will sign contract right now, just let me know please @ufc @danawhite @Mickmaynard2"
Mokaev also shared a screenshot of the chat with his manager to prove his genuine intentions. The undefeated Dagestani prospect urged his manager to contact UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard. Mokaev's manager claimed to have reached out to Maynard, who was supposedly on a flight to Singapore at the time.
Mokaev made his promotional debut against Cody Durden at UFC London in March. The showing was dominant from 'The Punisher' en route to a first-round submission win.
Meanwhile, a series of cancelations have kept Alex Perez out of the octagon since a failed title bid against Deiveson Figueiredo in 2020. Barring that, Perez's only UFC loss came against Joseph Benavidez in November 2018.
Muhammad Mokaev has also called out Jeff Molina
Muhammad Mokaev already had a substantial amount of hype behind him coming into the UFC. Mokaev's highlight-reel submission over Cody Durden only led to more people getting aboard his hype train.
The Dagestani prospect even claims that the entire UFC flyweight division is ducking him. A seemingly game fighter, Mokaev is similar to Khamzat Chimaev with regards to his incessant callouts of elite competitors.
Mokaev recently called out fellow flyweight Jeff Molina for a clash in either France or Abu Dhabi. The 21-year-old wrote on Twitter:
“Jeff Molina, stay healthy I wanna fight against you in France [September] or Abu Dhabi [October] I gonna maul you!”
Molina is currently riding a ten-fight win streak, with his last loss dating back to his third-ever pro fight in 2017. Most recently, 'El Jefe' reeled in a tight split decision win against Zhalas Zhumagulov last Saturday.