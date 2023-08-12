"My ba**s was smooth, my ba**s smell fresh" - Derrick Lewis scores hilarious Manscaped ad based on 'ba**s was hot' interview

UFC knockout extraordinaire Derrick Lewis is one of the most effortlessly funny fighters on the roster. With his quirky and, at times, NSFW comments, 'The Black Beast' has become a true fan favorite.

This popularity recently bagged Lewis the opportunity to feature in an advertisement for the men's grooming products franchise and UFC sponsor, Manscaped. Suffice to say, Lewis was the ideal candidate for the job.

For context, 'The Black Beast' delivered an astonishing last-minute KO against Alexander Volkov at UFC 229 in 2018, but what immortalized the moment was what followed.

After the fight, the heavyweight took off his shorts inside the octagon, setting the stage for one of the most hilarious post-fight interviews in UFC history. When color commentator Joe Rogan asked Lewis why he took his pants off, the 38-year-old simply replied:

"My ba**s was hot."

Catch the infamous UFC 229 interview below:

In the new Manscaped advertisement, Derrick Lewis continues on the "ba**s was hot" joke. After a clip of the infamous interview, he says:

"I have the records for the most knockouts in UFC history, but there is one thing that I couldn't beat. An embarrassing condition called my ba**s was hot. That was before I found the performance package by Manscaped... with Manscaped, my ba**s was smooth, my ba**s smell fresh, and most importantly, my ba**s are cool."

Watch the full Manscaped ad featuring Derrick Lewis below:

Derrick Lewis re-signs with the UFC

Derrick Lewis bounced back from a three-fight skid and returned to winning ways with a 33-second knockout of Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291.

However, during his post-fight interview, Lewis confirmed that his contract with the UFC had expired and he was now a free agent. To the delight of fight fans, Dana White has since confirmed that 'The Black Beast' has re-signed with the promotion.

During the post-event press conference at Power Slap 4, White said:

"Listen, I love Derrick, personally and professionally, [I] love the guy so yes [he has re-signed with the UFC]."

Catch Dana White's comments below:

Furthermore, per a tweet by The Mac Life's Oscar Willis, Lewis has signed an eight-fight deal with the promotion.

Image courtesy @oscarswillis on Twitter

'The Black Beast' holds a pro-MMA record of 27-11 with one no-contest. In his career, he has recorded wins against the like of Curtis Blaydes, Francis Ngannou, Marcin Tybura, and Roy Nelson, among others.