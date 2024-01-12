"My boy single", "Posting photos like it's Tinder" - Fans react to Alex Pereira's open-shirt selfie with a monologue caption

Alex Pereira's girlfriend is no longer a part of his life, with the two having recently broken up. As if in reaction to the breakup, 'Poatan' took to Instagram to post a mirror selfie of himself wearing an open shirt. It's somewhat of an uncharacteristic picture that marks a departure from Pereira's usual style of posts.

Furthermore, the post features a caption claiming that his bedroom isn't messy and that everything pictured is exactly where it should be. This quickly drew the attention of fans, who flocked to the Brazilian's Instagram comments to express their thoughts.

Most of the comments were comical in nature, with fans making jokes regarding Pereira's post-breakup behavior. One fan claimed that Pereira has now gotten into the habit of posting selfies of this nature on Instagram.

"Bro posting thirst traps for the ladies everyday."

Another fan even claimed that 'Poatan' is on the hunt for a new partner.

"My boy single and looking for baddies."

Others, however, are of the belief that Pereira is engaging in a subliminal battle with his ex-girlfriend by posting uncharacteristic selfies.

"Alex is having an Insta battle with his Ex."

Some fans, though, believe that Pereira is struggling with the breakup and engaging in such behavior as a coping mechanism.

"Homie going through it"

"It's loose hey daddy, posting photos like it's tinder hahaha."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Alex Pereira's selfie

Regardless of fan perceptions of how Pereira is handling his breakup, many are also curious about his professional life. Rumors are afoot that 'Poatan' could make an appearance at UFC 300, with the Brazilian even recently flirting with the idea of transitioning to heavyweight.

But with nothing confirmed or announced, it is only something that fans hope to be true.

Who will be Alex Pereira's first light heavyweight title defense?

Alex Pereira recently captured the vacant UFC light heavyweight title by TKO'ing Jiří Procházka at UFC 295. In the wake of his victory, he issued a public challenge to Israel Adesanya, calling on his career rival to return from his sabbatical. However, his callout was dismissed by 'The Last Stylebender.'

Check out Alex Pereira questioning Jamahal Hill's fitness in the clip below:

Instead, the UFC highlighted former champion Jamahal Hill as 'Poatan's' first challenger. Others, however, have challenged Pereira for the title, including fellow countryman Johnny Walker and surging 205-pound knockout artist Khalil Rountree Jr.