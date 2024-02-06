"My father is just a crazy guy" - Renato Moicano on his 62-year-old father having a child earlier this month

Renato Moicano's father has suddenly become a hot topic in MMA. The Brazilian followed his UFC Vegas 85 triumph with an appearance on Michael Bisping's' Believe You Me podcast. There, Moicano explained the most memorable part of his post-fight interview at UFC Vegas 85.

After beating Drew Dober, the Brazilian 155-pounder punctuated his post-fight interview by revealing that his 62-year-old father had fathered a child a mere day prior. Now, on Bisping's podcast, Moicano has spoken more in-depth about his father and newborn brother.

"He's crazy, man. He's crazy, he's crazy and I think he was trying this for a long time because six years ago he had a daughter but he wants another boy. He was trying, he was trying and then, like, couple days ago he had a son, and now we're going to Brazil to meet him, to meet the brother and it's going to be amazing. My father is just a crazy guy."

Check out Renato Moicano talking about his father below (2:55):

Moicano's UFC Vegas 85 post-fight interview has now become the second most well-known of its kind in his career. The Brazilian has endeared himself to UFC fans over the past year or so, cutting a memorable promo after submitting Brad Riddell back in late 2022 and birthing the 'Money Moicano' persona.

He followed up his UFC Vegas 85 win by calling out Beneil Dariush for a fight and has also received the attention of Paddy Pimblett, who claimed he could easily beat the Brazilian after catching wind of him calling on Dober to fight 'The Baddy.'

Despite the fact that Pimblett is unranked, Moicano seemed receptive to the idea and it may very well be the next step for both men.

Is Renato Moicano on a win streak?

Renato Moicano's last loss inside the octagon was against fellow Brazilian Rafael dos Anjos. However, the matchup, which took place at UFC 272, occurred under suboptimal circumstances for Moicano, who stepped in on short notice to take on the former UFC lightweight champion. Since then, however, he has won twice.

Expand Tweet

With a submission win over Brad Riddell and a hard-fought unanimous decision win over Drew Dober, 'Money Moicano' is currently on a two-fight win streak. However, he remains outside of the top 10, still ranked at #13 at lightweight despite his recent win.