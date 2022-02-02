"My feet smell cheesy" - Derrick Lewis praises Tai Tuivasa but says shoeys are "nasty"

Derrick Lewis has given some typically amusing thoughts on his upcoming opponent Tai Tuivasa.

When it comes to entertaining heavyweights within the landscape of the UFC, they don't get much better than Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa. Both men have great personalities, they're fun to watch inside the cage and they have fans across the world.

At UFC 271 next weekend, they'll be swinging for the fences in Houston as they collide in what has the potential to be a Fight of the Night contender.

One thing we've all come to know and love about Tuivasa, in particular, is his "shoey" tradition, in which he drinks beer from a random shoe.

'The Black Beast' holds most of his strengths in the art of turning a phrase and in a recent interview, he kept that theme going. Speaking to Fox Sports, Lewis said:

“He’s good, man, I like Tai. I really appreciate him knocking out Greg Hardy like he did in his last fight, Greg was talking a lot of trash, so I appreciate him, but I just don’t like the shoey. The beer drinking out of the shoe and all that, what y’all do out there, I don’t like that, that’s nasty! My feet smell cheesy, I don’t know.”

Catch the interview below:

The second chapter for Derrick Lewis

After losing to Daniel Cormier at UFC 230, many didn't think they'd see Derrick Lewis in a prominent title contender position again. Then, after a string of impressive performances, including a knockout over Curtis Blaydes, he was right back in the mix against Ciryl Gane last summer.

He didn't manage to get the job done in that interim title showdown. However, in his next outing against Chris Daukaus, he set the division on fire once again with an electric performance that cemented his status as a man who shouldn't be underestimated.

Tai Tuivasa has won his last four bouts but he's never faced anyone on the level of Lewis. Whoever gets the win in this fight, if they do so convincingly, could be pretty close to a shot at Francis Ngannou.

Edited by Harvey Leonard