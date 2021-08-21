"Respect through it all" - Ciryl Gane reflects on clip of him consoling Derrick Lewis after UFC 265

Ciryl Gane has reiterated his aim to always show respect to his opponents after his win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 265.

The victory for Ciryl Gane, which took place in Derrick Lewis’ hometown of Houston, cemented his status as one of the best heavyweights in mixed martial arts. With the win, he captured the UFC interim heavyweight title.

Ciryl Gane is legit

The expectation now is for him to go on and face Francis Ngannou in a unification bout. Before that, fans got to see a glimpse of Ciryl Gane’s compassionate side when he consoled Lewis thanks to the Thrill & Agony series.

Respect through it all 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/6Qi2Q9psnI — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) August 21, 2021

It’s been well documented that Ciryl Gane doesn’t exactly go out of his way to be the most marketable fighter on the UFC’s roster. Still, even with that being the case, he’s very much a force of nature inside the cage. He has the kind of fight style that’s enough to get anyone excited about the future of the heavyweight division.

Derrick Lewis, of course, was forced to endure one of the most embarrassing evenings of his career up to this point. He was beaten in front of his friends and family in what he described as the biggest fight of his career.

Still, Lewis is a ferocious competitor who is capable of knocking just about anyone in this division. We wouldn’t be shocked to see him string together a few more wins and get back to within touching distance of a shot at the belt.

Ciryl Gane is the real headline of the day, though, and we imagine he’ll be getting quite a lot of attention in the lead-up to his proposed showdown with Ngannou. We all know what 'The Predator' is about and what he can bring to the table. However, Ciryl Gane is so technical that it’s impossible to sum up what he can do in just a few sentences.

The thrill and the agony really does highlight how dramatic the UFC can be, as in the blink of an eye, the entire landscape can change.

