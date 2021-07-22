"My heart is full" - Israel Adesanya posts a heartwarming birthday post to commemorate turning 32

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya posted a heartfelt message on Twitter on his 32nd birthday, which falls on July 22.

'The Last Stylebender' posted a video on Twitter, where he can be seen celebrating turning 32.

You can watch the heartwarming video below:

*obligatory birthday post 🙄😆

Another year closer to death.

I don’t celebrate my birthday anymore cuz I get celebrated all the time with my accomplishments and tings. But candid moments like this are priceless, can’t buy this shit!!

My heart is full 💖✨ pic.twitter.com/0OfPkjonRY — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 22, 2021

Adesanya furthered his feelings on his Instagram stories:

"Yesterday, I was thinking a lot about my mortality and thinking about my family, my loved ones, people I've connected with in this life...Today is my birthday and I'm sitting down in my living room, fireplace on, good music playing...I'm eating some good food and I'm just happy. I'm grateful. There's no need for anything else...I love all the grandiose s--t but this is it right here...I feel content, I feel happy...Thank you for following my journey, i really appreciate it."

The meteoric rise of Israel Adesanya in the UFC

Israel Adesanya is one of the most exciting fighters to watch in the UFC today. The New Zealander has had a meteoric rise in the multi-billion dollar promotion.

Starting his UFC career in February 2018 at UFC 221, it took the 'The Last Stylebender' less than two years to capture middleweight gold.

Adesanya headlined UFC 243 alongside Robert Whittaker in Melbourne, Australia. The event, that took place in the Marvel Stadium, broke the record for the largest attendance at a UFC event with more than 57,000 people in the audience.

The New Zealander rose to the occasion that night. Adesanya made easy work of 'The Reaper' by knocking him out in the second round to become the new 185-pound king of the UFC.

Furthering his legacy, 'The Last Stylebender' has successfully defended his belt three times against acclaimed fighters Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori.

