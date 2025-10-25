  • home icon
  "My next fight is going to be for the belt"- Nassourdine Imavov declares himself undeniable for Khamzat Chimaev showdown

"My next fight is going to be for the belt"- Nassourdine Imavov declares himself undeniable for Khamzat Chimaev showdown

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 25, 2025 03:54 GMT
Nassourdine Imavov (left) believes he
Nassourdine Imavov (left) believes he's next to challenge Khamzat Chimaev (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Nassourdine Imavov has strongly positioned himself as the next clear contender for Khamzat Chimaev, and he's making sure that he's heard clearly. The French fighter is coming off a decisive unanimous decision over Caio Borralho in Paris, which ended Borralho’s ten-year unbeaten streak.

Imavov’s five-fight win streak and his knockout victory over former champion Israel Adesanya have proved that he's one of the division’s most dangerous fighters. Meanwhile, Chimaev captured the title at UFC 319 by defeating Dricus du Plessis.

While other contenders are in the mix, Imavov believes his momentum makes him the undisputed challenger. He reiterated this stance during the UFC 321 fan Q&A session, stating that after proving himself, there is no question he deserves a title shot. He said:

"As for me, the middleweight division looks really great. I know, but my next fight is going to be for the belt. For now, I know there has to be a little bit of wait, but I've shown myself. I've proved myself. I don't think there's anybody who can dispute that I'm the next challenger. So, just a little bit of wait, and I'm fighting for the title."
Check out Nassourdine Imavov's comments below:

The UFC has yet to officially announce Imavov as the next challenger, though Chimaev acknowledged him on social media as the logical opponent. A matchup between Imavov and Chimaev would pit two highly skilled, well-rounded fighters against each other.

Joe Pyfer predicts potential Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nassourdine Imavov title fight outcome

Joe Pyfer sees Khamzat Chimaev as a dominant force in the UFC middleweight division. He praised Chimaev’s grappling and control ahead of UFC 320 while talking about how 'Borz' neutralized Dricus du Plessis completely.

When asked who deserves the next title shot, Pyfer favored Nassourdine Imavov. However, despite wins against solid contenders like Israel Adesanya and Caio Borralho, he doubts Imavov can overcome Chimaev. Speaking at the UFC 320 pre-fight media scrum, he said:

"I think you've got to give it to Imov. Beating a guy like Caio Borralho, who I think is up there with the best of them, and the way he controlled the entire fight, you've got to give it to him. Although I don't think that he will beat Khamzat."
Abhishek Nambiar

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
