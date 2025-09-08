"He will give him problems" - Israel Adesanya details how Nassourdine Imavov could be a problem for Khamzat Chimaev

Nassourdine Imavov's UFC Paris showing seems to have impressed Israel Adesanya. 'The Last Stylebender' now believes the Russian-born Frenchman could present problems for Khamzat Chimaev.At the Accor Arena, Imavov outclassed Caio Borralho on the feet, while also successfully defending his opponent's five takedown attempts. When the final bell rang, 'The Sniper' was awarded a unanimous decision win, scoring 50-45 on one and 49-46 on the other two judges' score cards.Chimaev's wrestling has been a puzzle few have been able to solve. 'Borz' consistently smothers rivals with his unparalleled grappling, forcing them into survival mode to either fend off submission or desperately work to get back to their feet.After watching Imavov's takedown defense hold up well against Borralho, Adesanya feels 'The Sniper' could be a credible challenge for the reigning middleweight champion if he is successful in keeping the fight on the feet.Reacting to UFC Paris on his YouTube channel, the Nigerian-born Kiwi said:&quot;If Imavov can take away the wrestling from Khamzat, he will give him problems. That’s what he has to do. Khamzat can strike. I see what I see, but his wrestling is his main weapon, and he commits a lot to the wrestling.&quot;Adesanya added:&quot;[He] gets the f**king grip, he takes people down, keeps them down. So, if Nassourdine can get past that, he'll give Khamzat problems.&quot;Check out Israel Adesanya's comments on Nassourdine Imavov and Khamzat Chimaev below:The general consensus is that Imavov or the winner of the upcoming Renier de Ridder vs. Anthony Hernandez will be next in line for Chimaev's undisputed middleweight gold.Who is the tougher match-up for Khamzat Chimaev per betting odds?Interestingly, despite his UFC Paris domination, Nassourdine Imavov is the second biggest underdog among the three potential opponents Khamzat Chimaev could face next.During last weekend's Fight Night broadcast, ESPN's Karyn Bryant revealed that Imavov was currently a +400 underdog against 'Borz' (-600 favorite), with only Reinier de Ridder (+600) having worse odds against the champion.Meanwhile, Anthony Hernandez, fresh off his clinical finish over Roman Dolidze, is the smallest underdog. 'Fluffy' showed impeccable wrestling and submission ability against 'The Caucasian' at UFC Vegas 109, and currently sits at +350 with the Chimaev as a -445 favorite.