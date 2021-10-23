"My power is up over 50%" - Conor McGregor explains why he has packed more muscle during his recovery process

Conor McGregor gave justification to a fan on Twitter on why he was packing more muscle during his current injury recovery process.

McGregor suffered a broken leg during his UFC 264 main event fight with Dustin Poirier in July this year. Despite being ruled out for the rest of the year, he is working extremely hard to make a return to the octagon as soon as possible.

An MMA fan asked 'Notorious' on social media if putting on too much muscle would drain him faster and make him slower. The Irishman replied by saying that moving the heavy weights has only increased his power considerably.

"There are pro’s and cons to everything. I could not move the last 3 months, so I brought heavy weights to me, and moved them. Repetitively. Play with the cards you are dealt. My power is up over 50%," said McGregor.

Here's Conor McGregor's quote tweet:

McGregor currently holds a 22-6 record in his professional MMA career. It is still unclear who his next opponent will be in the UFC.

However, he's hinted at completing a trilogy with long-time rival Nate Diaz recently, while fellow lightweight contender Tony Ferguson has challenged him as well.

Conor McGregor has just one victory in four UFC lightweight bouts

Conor McGregor became the first ever two-division champion in UFC history when he defeated Eddie Alvarez via TKO. This TKO came in the second round at UFC 205 on November 12, 2016.

It was McGregor's first UFC lightweight bout. The Irishman has won both the 155-pound and featherweight belts at Cage Warriors as well.

'Notorious' is also among the three fighters — Michael Bisping and Joanna Jedrzejczyk are the other two — to win titles in both the MMA promotions. However, Conor McGregor hasn't won a single lightweight encounter since beating Alvarez.

SPORF @Sporf 📅 3 Years Ago Today:👊 @TheNotoriousMMA beat @EAlvarezFight at @UFC 205 to win the @UFC Lightweight Championship.✅ The FIRST EVER @UFC fighter to hold titles in 2 divisions simultaneously.🥇 Champ champ.

He lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title fight at UFC 229 before returning in January 2020 to defeat Donald Cerrone in a welterweight clash.

A year later, McGregor suffered a defeat to No.1 lightweight contender Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. He followed it up with another failure against the same opponent to complete their trilogy.

Poirier lost the first fight between the duo, which was contested in the featherweight division, via TKO at UFC 178 in September 2014.

