"My resolve is unbreakable" - Robert Whittaker sends powerful message in post-UFC 298 message, pays respect to Paulo Costa

Robert Whittaker has sent a powerful message following his fight against Paulo Costa.

Whittaker returned to action this past weekend at UFC 298 against Costa in a highly anticipated middleweight clash. In what was a competitive bout, 'The Reaper' secured a unanimous decision victory.

Coming off a stoppage loss at the hands of Dricus du Plessis last year, the victory over Costa certainly meant a lot to Whittaker. Following the fight, the former UFC middleweight champion took to X to share a powerful message and even paid respect to his opponent.

"We came, we saw, we conquered. Time to go home with the spoils. I want to thank everyone that was sweating and bleeding day in, and day out. You guys know who you are and I couldn’t be here without you all. A big thank you to all my sponsors that support me between the moments of glory and lastly but most importantly my family that drive me to be better every single day."

He added:

"There were a bunch of takeaways from this fight and I’m honored to have shared the octagon with such a warrior. My resolve is unbreakable and I won’t stop until I’ve reclaimed what’s mine. Love to all you guys."

Paulo Costa disagrees with the scorecards, releases statement following Robert Whittaker loss

Paulo Costa's fight against Robert Whittaker was his first since August 2021. Despite putting on a competitive fight, Costa failed to get the judges' nod and ended up suffering a unanimous decision loss.

Following the fight, Costa tweeted regarding his UFC 298 loss and the judges' verdict. In his tweet, he posted a video of his head kick that rocked Whittaker and thanked his supporters as well.

Moreover, the Brazilian suggested that he felt like he was winning the fight. Regardless, the former UFC middleweight title challenger highlighted that he's injury-free and would pressure his opponent even more to secure a finish in his next fight inside the octagon.

"Hey, mtfks you’re amazing thank you all for support. During the fight I felt like I was winning pressuring him back and hurt his face but judge thought different. Anyway, I’m back no injuries and next I gonna pressure even more until finish. Lov u all"

