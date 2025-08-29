  • home icon
  "My son hasn't been the same since his mom got murdered" - 'Rampage' Jackson lays bare sad truth about Raja following assault on Syko Stu

"My son hasn’t been the same since his mom got murdered" - 'Rampage' Jackson lays bare sad truth about Raja following assault on Syko Stu

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Aug 29, 2025 13:52 GMT
'Rampage' Jackson (pictured) is a former UFC light heavyweight champion. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

In the wake of his son Raja's assault on pro wrestler Stuart Smith, aka Syko Stu, UFC legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson now finds himself navigating a whirlwind of public scrutiny and the harrowing reality of potential litigation surrounding his son.

Amid all the chaos, the MMA fighter has now opened up about a heartbreaking incident that changed Raja forever. During a recent live stream on Kick, 'Rampage' revealed that his son was left with a lasting trauma that he never escaped from after his mother was murdered:

"It has nothing to do with what has been going on. All I'm going to say is my son hasn't been the same since his mom got murdered. He hasn't, and I know that. I've been trying to be there for him, make him laugh, and cheer him up, and everything, but I'm not a psychiatrist. I don't know what the f**k to do. I know my kids, [and] he hasn't been the same. With me, he's just been distant from me. He wants to be like, more of a man. I don't know how to deal with this s**t."
Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below:

Raja is reportedly facing an LAPD investigation after he pummeled Smith during a KnokX Pro wrestling event in Los Angeles, the past weekend.

According to Douglas Malo, the wrestler who pulled Jackson off the victim during the onslaught, the beating left Stu choking on his own blood and teeth, necessitating immediate critical care.

During a recent interview with TMZ, Malo confirmed that Smith was now awake and speaking.

'Rampage' Jackson hits back at criticism about his parenting

Given that Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson is one of the most popular names in the history of the UFC, he has arguably been facing the same amount of scrutiny, if not more, amid the fallout of his son Raja's assault on Syko Stu.

In a recent post on X, the former light heavyweight champion hit back at critics who blamed his parenting style for causing his son's violent outburst, with an emotional message:

"Say what you want about me, twist my words all you want, hopefully none of your kids fuck up bad enough to have people judge your parenting. When all is said and done, when justice takes place, no matter what happens, I’ll still be a parent that loves ALL his kids."
Edited by Ujwal Jain
