Nabil Anane praises world-class training at Venum: “You got every style that you want”

Thai-Algerian phenom Nabil Anane lauds the training he has been getting at Venum Training Center in Thailand. He believes it has considerably helped him achieve whatever he has right now in his fighting career.The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion touched on it in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, citing, in particular, the thorough training he and his fellow fighters are getting at the well-known Pattaya City facility.Anane said:&quot;In Venum, we have many, many kinds of training, you know. And our training, we adapt every time. We have all the styles in Venum. We don't have only technical fighters. We have all the styles. You want punches, we got Abdulla [Dayakaev]. If you want a technical fighter, we got Mohamed [Younes Rabah]. You got me, you got every style that you want in Venum.&quot;So, we can adapt to every kind of fighter that you are fighting. This is what other gyms don't have, you know, they don't have this. And Venum, in Venum, we have this, so that's why we are developing very fast also.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNabil Anane has been honing his skills at Venum for over half a decade now, under the guidance of noted coach and former fighter Mehdi Zatout. It has produced great results for the 21-year-old, especially now in ONE Championship.After losing in his promotional debut in June 2023 to Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9, Anane has made a huge turnaround, winning his next seven fights.His latest victory came in March at ONE 172 in Japan, where he exacted payback on Superlek, winning by decision. The clash was supposed to be a unification one for the bantamweight Muay Thai world title but then-reigning champion Superlek was stripped of the title for missing weight and failing the hydration test and the contest was rendered a non-title bout.The 6-foot-4 Anane, however, was later on elevated as the undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai king from interim champion.Nabil Anane grateful for advice he has been receiving from coach Mehdi ZatoutApart from the technical know-how he has been getting from his team at Venum Training Camp, Nabil Anane said that he is grateful as well for the pieces of advice he has been receiving from his coach, Mehdi Zatout.He spoke about it early in his ONE Championship campaign, highlighting that Zatout has been a constant for him from training all the way to fight night.Nabil Anane said:“It’s the same advice as always, to just do my best. Do my best in training and in the fight. Just give it my all in everything I do. The best advice he can give is when I’m in the ring.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnane will continue turning to the guuidance of Zatout as he tries to maintain his reign as ONE world champion and in achieving greater success.