"Nakisa already rang me lad" - Conor McGregor and Jake Paul exchange words over potential MMA clash after Mike Tyson fight

Conor McGregor has downplayed Jake Paul's callout for an MMA fight.

On Saturday night, November 15, Paul made history by reportedly filling the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with over 70,000 fans. The controversial spectacle featured the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-fighter cruising to a unanimous decision boxing win against 58-year-old legend Mike Tyson.

In typical businessman fashion, Paul has already begun teasing what's next for his fighting career. During his post-fight in-ring interview, 'The Problem Child' surprisingly claimed that Canelo Alvarez needed him instead of the opposite.

Moreover, Paul also reignited his feud with McGregor, this time issuing him an MMA challenge on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t"

McGregor responded to Paul's callout in a since-deleted message on X:

"Nakisa already rang me lad, it's this guy next for you. Good luck pal"

Jake Paul has done a phenomenal job of building his professional boxing career, which features a record of 11-1 with 7 knockout wins. With that said, the 27-year-old could only be scratching the surface of his combat sports accomplishments, as he's signed a contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) for his future MMA endeavors.

As for Conor McGregor, the former two-division UFC champion hasn't fought since July 2021. He was supposed to make his highly anticipated octagon return earlier this year before a broken toe forced him to postpone his comeback.

Conor McGregor makes a controversial joke about Jake Paul's "next opponent"

Jake Paul received plenty of backlash for fighting 58-year-old Mike Tyson. The YouTuber-turned-fighter has built a reputation for facing aging or injured opponents, as he's also defeated 47-year-old Anderson Silva and post-hip surgery Ben Askren.

Conor McGregor arguably took the jokes too far by saying this on Twitter about Paul's "next opponent":

"They are eyeing Prichard Colon for next opponent"

In October 2015, Prichard Colon's life changed forever when he suffered a severe brain injury in a boxing match. Colon ended up in a coma and never made a full recovery, temporarily leaving him in a vegetative state before slowly improving.

