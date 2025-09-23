  • home icon
Nassourdine Imavov claps back at Reinier de Ridder over title fight talk

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Sep 23, 2025 12:49 GMT
Nassourdine Imavov (left) trolls Reinier de Ridder (right) over title fight ambition. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Nassourdine Imavov (left) trolls Reinier de Ridder (right) over title fight ambition. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Nassourdine Imavov recently shared his thoughts on a comment made by Reinier de Ridder regarding the next contender for the UFC middleweight title. Imavov appeared unfazed and undeterred by de Ridder's statement as he clapped back at the Dutchman.

'The Sniper' currently holds the No. 2 spot in the middleweight rankings and is fresh off a victory over Caio Borralho at UFC Paris. With the win, he seems to have solidified his position for a title shot. However, de Ridder disagrees and believes that if he wins against Brendan Allen in his upcoming fight at UFC Vancouver, he could surpass Imavov for the title opportunity.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, de Ridder said:

"Nah, f*ck off, I am next."

In response to his rival's comments, Imavov reacted with a single emoji:

"🥱"

Check out Nassourdine Imavov's reaction below:

De Ridder was originally scheduled to fight Anthony Hernandez at UFC Vancouver on Oct. 18. However, after Hernandez's withdrawal, he will now face Allen, who recently defeated former title challenger Marvin Vettori at UFC 318.

Israel Adesanya discusses Nassourdine Imavov's chances against Khamzat Chimaev in a potential fight

Khamzat Chimaev became the middleweight champion by defeating Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319. Throughout the five-round fight, Chimaev dominated du Plessis with his wrestling skills, achieving over 21 minutes of control time in a 25-minute match.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya analyzed how Nassourdine Imavov could counter Chimaev's wrestling abilities. He said:

"If Imavov can take away the wrestling from Khamzat, he will give him problems. That’s what he has to do. Khamzat can strike. I see what I see, but his wrestling is his main weapon, and he commits a lot to the wrestling. [He] gets the f**king grip, he takes people down, keeps them down. So, if Nassourdine can get past that, he'll give Khamzat problems." [H/t: @RedCorner_MMA on X]
Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
