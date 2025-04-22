Nassourdine Imavov gets honest about not wanting Caio Borralho clash with bold fight prediction: "He'll sleep"

No.1-ranked UFC middleweight Nassourdine Imavov, who recently seemed uninterested in fighting surging contender Caio Borralho, believes that he could knockout Borralho in a potential clash.
'The Natural' had previously called Imavov in hopes of getting a title eliminator contest. However, 'The Sniper' reportedly declined the offer, which led to a back-and-forth, and Borralho tweeted:
"THIS F****** G FRENCH GUY SAID NO TO FIGHT ME! HE IS A F****** P****."
In a recent interview clip posted by Championship Rounds on X, Imavov expounded on not wanting to fight Borralho and said:
"He'll get KOed. He'll sleep. Then, they're gonna say 'it's normal.' He was [ranked] number one you see. That's their way of managing their careers. Falling forward, you get it. It's better to fall forwards than backwards. He comes against the number one, get his ass kicked, then they'll say, 'well that's normal."
Imavov continued:
He's number one ranked, he'll recover and come back stronger.' So, wait your turn. Little by little, you have to be patient in life. People aren't patient. The key is patience. true or not?"
Khamzat Chimaev responds to Caio Borralho's callout amidst Dricus du Plessis injury rumors
Rumors about UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis's injury might potentially jeopardize his potential title defense against Khamzat Chimaev, rumored to headline UFC 317.
Meanwhile, Caio Borralho called out former training partner 'Borz' for a showdown for the interim belt.
"Khamzat said yes! The only thing that makes sense is the Interim belt! This fight is gonna be bigger than him vs Dricus! Mark my words."
So far, Chimaev has not agreed to battle Borralho, despite numerous online callouts and the Brazilian even urging the Chechen fighter to sign the contract.