Nassourdine Imavov gets honest about not wanting Caio Borralho clash with bold fight prediction: "He'll sleep"

No.1-ranked UFC middleweight Nassourdine Imavov, who recently seemed uninterested in fighting surging contender Caio Borralho, believes that he could knockout Borralho in a potential clash.

Ad

'The Natural' had previously called Imavov in hopes of getting a title eliminator contest. However, 'The Sniper' reportedly declined the offer, which led to a back-and-forth, and Borralho tweeted:

"THIS F****** G FRENCH GUY SAID NO TO FIGHT ME! HE IS A F****** P****."

Check out Caio Borralho's comments below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In a recent interview clip posted by Championship Rounds on X, Imavov expounded on not wanting to fight Borralho and said:

"He'll get KOed. He'll sleep. Then, they're gonna say 'it's normal.' He was [ranked] number one you see. That's their way of managing their careers. Falling forward, you get it. It's better to fall forwards than backwards. He comes against the number one, get his ass kicked, then they'll say, 'well that's normal."

Ad

Imavov continued:

He's number one ranked, he'll recover and come back stronger.' So, wait your turn. Little by little, you have to be patient in life. People aren't patient. The key is patience. true or not?"

Check out Nassourdine Imavov's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Khamzat Chimaev responds to Caio Borralho's callout amidst Dricus du Plessis injury rumors

Rumors about UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis's injury might potentially jeopardize his potential title defense against Khamzat Chimaev, rumored to headline UFC 317.

Meanwhile, Caio Borralho called out former training partner 'Borz' for a showdown for the interim belt.

"Khamzat said yes! The only thing that makes sense is the Interim belt! This fight is gonna be bigger than him vs Dricus! Mark my words."

Ad

Check out Borralho's comments below:

Expand Tweet

So far, Chimaev has not agreed to battle Borralho, despite numerous online callouts and the Brazilian even urging the Chechen fighter to sign the contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.