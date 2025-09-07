  • home icon
Nassourdine Imavov shares four-word reaction after Islam Makhachev praises UFC Paris win

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Sep 07, 2025 08:42 GMT
Nassourdine Imavov (left) earns Islam Makhachev
Nassourdine Imavov (left) earns Islam Makhachev's (right) praise with dominant win.

Nassourdine Imavov impressed many, including the former pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev, with his dominant win over Caio Borralho at UFC Paris.

At the Accor Arena, the Russian-born Frenchman largely outclassed his opponent on the feet while also proficiently defending all of the Brazilian's five takedown attempts.

When the final scorecards were read, Imavov won 50-45 on one and 49-46 on the other two judges' scorecards. Following the bout, Makhachev took to X, praising the fighter:

"Dominant performance @imavov1. Congrats, bro."

'The Sniper' made sure to return the gesture, writing:

"Thank you, brother! Alhamdoullilah."
Check out Nassourdine Imavov's response to Islam Makhachev's comments below:

Despite the praise coming his way, it appears Imavov was hoping for a more definitive win. Talking to Michael Bisping during his post-fight interview, the fighter stated that he might have suffered a tendon tear during the fight, which prevented him from securing a finish.

Imavov is now targeting Khamzat Chimaev's middleweight gold. During the interview, the 30-year-old urged Dana White to give him a title fight opportunity. Despite his ambitions, Imavov will likely have to wait until after Anthony Hernandez and Reinier de Ridder's upcoming clash to know if he has sealed the spot.

Be that as it may, according to the bookmakers, the current betting lines have Imavov as a +400 underdog, with Chimaev as a -600 favorite.

With the UFC Paris win, 'The Sniper' improved his record to 17-4-1 NC. He holds wins against the likes of Israel Adesanya, Brendan Allen, and Jared Cannonier, among others.

Meanwhile, Borralho suffered his first loss in over 10 years in the 'City of Love', a setback that will most likely remove him from the title picture in the short term.

Elsewhere on the main card, Modestas Bukauskas scored a first-round knockout win over Paul Craig. 'Bearjew' announced his retirement following the loss. Also, in the co-main event, Benoit Saint-Denis scored a second-round submission over Mauricio Ruffy.

Edited by Ujwal Jain
