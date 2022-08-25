Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak believes Savvas Michael has what it takes to defeat Rodtang

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak believes that Savvas Michael has what it takes to score an upset win over Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinal.

‘The Iron Man’ may be the fan favorite, but ‘Wondergirl’ sees the fight going the opposite direction. Moreover, the Muay Thai superstar believes that Michael’s skills are seriously undervalued.

She told ONE Championship:

“Savvas Michael because his fight style can beat Rodtang if he survives the body shot.”

Savvas Michael turned heads when he defeated Amir Naseri in dominant fashion in the quarterfinals of the World Grand Prix this past May.

‘The Baby Face Killer’ was coming off back-to-back losses against Taiki Naito and Lerdsila in the years prior, and it looked like he desperately needed that big break.

The way he handled Naseri at ONE 157 was intelligent and dominant. His high-level striking, calculated teep kicks, and excellent head movement were key to his success over the former Muay Thai world champion.

Moreover, the 23-year-old phenom will no doubt make it difficult for Rodtang to catch up with him come fight night. So, Nat Jaroonsak's prediction might not be as far-fetched as some will suggest.

‘Wondergirl’ makes her pick for ONE on Prime Video 1 main event

Moving on from the World Grand Prix, ‘Wondergirl’ made her pick for the main event flyweight rematch between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson.

Many fans are split between the two world-class MMA fighters because of the elite skill sets they both bring to the table. ‘Wondergirl’, however, didn’t falter.

She stuck with her guns recently and predicted another win from the Brazilian world champion:

“Adriano Moraes because he is going in with the confidence from the previous win.”

Moraes has an ability to read his opponents very well, which makes him one of the most dangerous country strikers on the roster. A slight slip-up creates a window of opportunity for ‘Mikinho’ to finish a fight. Demetrious Johnson and Yuya Wakamastsu experienced that first-hand when they faced him inside the circle.

Wakamatsu, for example, was doing everything right in the first couple of rounds. The Japanese fighter defended Moraes’ ground work well until he landed a takedown where his head slipped underneath ‘Mikinho’s’ arm.

The Brazilian phenom saw it coming and immediately locked Wakamatsu’s head into a choke before tapping him out in the third round.

It’s easy to see why ‘Wondergirl’ chose Adriano Moraes to win based on his recent performance. Entering the circle with confidence will likely play a major factor in whether he retains the belt come Friday night on Prime Video.

