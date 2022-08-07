"F*** you Hulu" - Nate Diaz backs Mike Tyson in beef with the OTT giant over the boxer's biopic

Nate Diaz expressed his support for Mike Tyson after the legendary boxer claimed streaming service Hulu "stole" his story.

Tyson continued to speak out against the Disney-owned subscription app after its decision to move forward with his biopic series without paying him. The iconic boxing superstar fired off a series of tweets directed at Hulu.

Check out Mike Tyson's tweets below:

Mike Tyson @MikeTyson Hulu stole my story. They’re Goliath and I’m David. Heads will roll for this. Hulu stole my story. They’re Goliath and I’m David. Heads will roll for this.

Mike Tyson @MikeTyson Hulu’s model of stealing life rights of celebrities is egregiously greedy #headswillroll Hulu’s model of stealing life rights of celebrities is egregiously greedy #headswillroll

Diaz caught wind of Tyson's message and joined the boxer's crusade in protesting against the media giant. On Twitter, the UFC superstar posted a screenshot showing the former boxing champ's tirade, with the caption, "F*** you [Hulu]."

Check out Nate Diaz's tweet below:

On Thursday, Tyson released a statement to Entertainment Tonight after the producer of documentary series MIKE claimed that Tyson couldn't be involved in the project because of rights issues:

"[That's] a flat out lie. My life rights option expired years ago. Hulu nor any of their supercilious team ever tried to engage in any negotiations with this Black man. In their eyes I am still just a n----r on the auction block ready to be sold for their profit without any regard for my worth or my family," Tyson wrote.

The 56-year-old boxing Hall of Famer added:

"They say this story is an exploration of a Black man. It's more like an exploitation of a Black man. Hulu thinks their tracks are covered by hiring Black sacrificial lambs to play the part as frontmen for their backdoor robbery is appalling. I will always remember this blatant disregard of my dignity."

Tyson’s latest post came after he posted another tweet, praising UFC president Dana White for apparently refusing to promote the Hulu series.

Catch the tweet below:

Mike Tyson @MikeTyson …I'll never forget what Hulu stole from me. (2/2) …I'll never forget what Hulu stole from me. (2/2) https://t.co/kZKkY4hX5K

Nate Diaz pays homage to Mike Tyson

Nate Diaz recently shared an image of Mike Tyson and rapper Tupac Shakur on his Instagram. The post talks about the friendship between the late musician and the legendary boxer.

Check out the post below:

Diaz's post evoked nostalgia for many combat sports fans on Instagram. Commenters hopped into his comments section to showcase their adoration for the pair of industry icons.

Diaz will make his long-awaited return to the octagon at UFC 279 in September. He will face undefeated rising star Khamzat Chimaev in what many expect to be his final fight in the UFC.

