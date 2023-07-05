Nate Diaz doesn't have great boxing, gets "destroyed" against Jake Paul - claims UFC welterweight

Former UFC star Nate Diaz is preparing for his electrifying showdown against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, in a fight that is being billed as Ready 4 War. The 10-round boxing bout at the 185-pounds category is scheduled to take place on August 5, 2023, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

While a lot of attention has been focused on Paul's brash persona and rapid rise in the boxing world, it is Nate Diaz's formidable boxing skills and storied MMA career that have sparked an immense buzz surrounding the highly anticipated encounter.

However, on the flip side, concerns have surfaced about how Diaz will fare against a bigger and stronger opponent in Jake Paul. Adding to these apprehensions, Esquiva Falcao, who recently sparred with the Stockton native, shared worrisome details from the session, further fueling the notion that Diaz is perhaps biting off more than he can chew.

Several UFC fighters have opined on the upcoming bout, and the latest to offer his take on the Diaz vs. Paul clash is UFC welterweight contender Randy Brown. Speaking in a recent interview with Inside Fighting, Brown stated:

"I don't think Nate Diaz has great boxing. I think he has great elements of boxing. There are things that he incorporates well from boxing in his game. He has great drop punches because he holds his hands very high. [But] I think he gets destroyed in a boxing match."

Catch Randy Brown's comments below (3:10):

Cris Cyborg weighs in on the upcoming clash between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul

In the buildup to the highly anticipated clash between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul, fans and combat sports experts alike have begun voicing their opinions and making predictions about the fight. This is Paul's first fight since his loss to Tommy Fury earlier this year.

In a recent interview with Inside Fighting, former UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg revealed her pick for the upcoming Paul vs. Diaz fight. Although she backed Diaz, she does not envision the former UFC star knocking out 'The Problem Child'. Cyborg stated:

“You know, I’m supporting Diaz because he came from MMA, going to boxing. So I’m gonna support our favorite. So I hope we get the best fights, but let’s go Nate Diaz. No way. Nate [Diaz] has great cardio and let’s see how it’s gonna happen. And I know Jake Paul is like an athlete who likes to train, young, and hungry. Let’s see what will happen. I’m very excited.”

Catch Cyborg's comments below:

