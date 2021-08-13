Nate Diaz posts a hilarious GIF trolling Conor McGregor's broken leg after the Irishman intervened in his war of words with Dustin Poirier

One of the UFC's biggest star attractions, Nate Diaz, recently poked fun at Conor McGregor on Twitter.

The Stockton native posted a GIF via his Twitter handle that referred to Conor McGregor's broken leg, which he suffered in his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The GIF was from the film Scary Movie 2, and was a reply from Diaz to a recently posted tweet from McGregor in which he spoke about enjoying the Twitter feud between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz.

Diaz posted the following Tweet with a GIF aimed at McGregor:

Diaz and 'The Notorious' star have their own history in the UFC. Nate Diaz handed Conor McGregor his first loss in the UFC at UFC 196.

The pair then engaged in a close five-round fight at UFC 202, where McGregor narrowly edged out victorious with a majority decision.

Nathan? — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 11, 2021

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz were scheduled to fight in a three-round bout at UFC 230. However, Diaz pulled out of the fight due to unknown reasons at the time, the air around which was cleared by Dustin Poirier soon after the fight was canceled.

'The Diamond' tweeted:

"He [Nate Diaz] wanted it, he just couldn't come to terms with ufc. They offered us the main event at MSG but he would only agree if it was on his terms. I was tired of playing games with the guy and that's when i decided to address a injury I had been dealing with. Now you all know #facts."

He wanted it he just couldn't come to terms with ufc. They offered us the main event at msg but he would only agree if it was on his terms. I was tired of playing games with the guy and that's when i decided to address a injury I had been dealing with. Now you all know#facts https://t.co/OU50fYP0pB — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 28, 2019

Watch the press conference where Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier faced off before their scheduled fight at UFC 230 below:

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3 might be a possibility when the irishman recovers from his leg injury

The trilogy fight between the two UFC stars is one of the most anticipated fights of all time. The trilogy matchup has been talked about for years, ever since Diaz and McGregor engaged in a close contest at UFC 202.

UFC 202: McGregor Vs Diaz 2 on @btsport now!

Incredible fight!

The most important of my life. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 29, 2020

It is undebatable whether the third fight between McGregor and Diaz will be one of the biggest fights in UFC, especially after the long injury lay-off that Conor McGregor has ahead of him.

The confirmed return date for the Irish megastar is still unknown, but a tentative timeline for his return has suggested some time towards the middle of 2022.

