Nate Diaz's training partner Nick Maximov picks Dustin Poirier's biggest weakness in potential fight against Stockton native

Nick Maximov has revealed what he believes Dustin Poirier's weakness could be in a potential fight against Nate Diaz. Maximov, an up-and-coming UFC middleweight and teammate of Diaz, is convinced that Poirier's lack of stamina could be the difference-maker in a showdown with the Stockton native.

Speaking with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, Maximov claimed Poirier's most recent fight against Charles Oliveira proved he "doesn't have much of a gas tank." The California native said:

"I think [Dustin Poirier's] biggest weakness is his gas tank from his last fight. I think he relies a lot on power. He's a good boxer and he's technical and he's pretty strategic. But man, he relies so much on his power and he doesn't have much of a gas tank. If you're fighting Nate, that could be really rough."

On the flipside, Diaz is regarded as one of the most well-conditioned athletes in the UFC. It is widely known that the Stockton native participates in endurance competitions when he's not fighting in the octagon.

Watch Nick Maximov comment on a possible Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz fight:

Poirier and Diaz recently reignited their rivalry when the pair of superstars traded shots on social media. Both men appear to be interested in fighting each other but a matchup between them hasn't gotten past the negotiation stage.

Poirier and Diaz were set to face each other at UFC 230 in November 2018, but the fight was unfortunately scrapped after 'The Diamond' had to pull out. The Louisiana native later claimed on Twitter that the negotiations for the Diaz fight were not going in the right direction, which led him to choose to address a lingering injury.

#facts twitter.com/doughty_danny/… Brian Doughty @doughty_danny @DustinPoirier So Nate didn’t want to fight u doubt that @DustinPoirier So Nate didn’t want to fight u doubt that He wanted it he just couldn't come to terms with ufc. They offered us the main event at msg but he would only agree if it was on his terms. I was tired of playing games with the guy and that's when i decided to address a injury I had been dealing with. Now you all know He wanted it he just couldn't come to terms with ufc. They offered us the main event at msg but he would only agree if it was on his terms. I was tired of playing games with the guy and that's when i decided to address a injury I had been dealing with. Now you all know#facts twitter.com/doughty_danny/…

Meanwhile, Maximov is gearing up for a showdown against Punahele Soriano at UFC Fight Night 200. It will be the unbeaten prospect's sophomore appearance in the octagon after triumphant promotional debut last September.

Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz still a possiblity

Nate Diaz recently claimed that a fight with Dustin Poirier isn't likely to happen at this point. However, recent reports have indicated that the highly-anticipated matchup could still come to fruition.

Cageside Press recently reported that a Poirier-Diaz showdown is in the works for UFC 272. If both camps can come to terms, the matchup is targeted to be the co-main event of the March event.

UFC 272 will see friends-turned-rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal settle their beef in the main event. Covington vs. Masvidal is the first non-title UFC pay-per-view main event since Poirier vs. McGregor 3 last July.

