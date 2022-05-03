Nate Diaz snubs Charles Oliveira as he posts clips of Brazilian's losses to Anthony Pettis and Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone

Nate Diaz recently threw shade at Charles Oliveira by posting some videos of the lightweight champion's previous losses. The Stockton native uploaded footage of Oliveira's defeats to UFC veteran Donald Cerrone and former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis.

Watch the clips below:

Oliveira was only four fights old in the UFC when he was put up against Donald Cerrone in 2011. 'Cowboy', meanwhile, had spent four years in the promotion by then and rode a four-fight winning streak into the bout. Cerrone made quick work of 'Do Bronx', scoring a TKO victory at 3:01 of the opening round.

Oliveira faced Anthony Pettis in 2016, with the former champion coming off a three-fight skid. The Brazilian went toe-to-toe against 'Showtime' only to fall prey to a third-round guillotine choke.

'Do Bronx' went on to suffer another submission loss via guillotine in his next fight against Ricardo Lamas. He would briefly bounce back with a first-round submission win over Will Brooks only to drop his next outing against Paul Felder via TKO.

This would mark the end of any instability in Oliveira's career as he then racked up a ten-fight win streak that saw him claim and defend the UFC lightweight strap.

Charles Oliveira claims Justin Gaethje's game is one-dimensional

Charles Oliveira is scheduled to put his lightweight strap on the line against Justin Gaethje in the main event at UFC 274 this weekend. Prior to this, 'Do Bronx' won the vacant title with a TKO win over Michael Chandler and recorded his first successful title defense against Dustin Poirier.

While Oliveira boasts one of the most well-rounded skillsets on the UFC roster, he thinks Gaethje is one-dimensional. 'Do Bronx' believes he has an edge over his upcoming opponent in all aspects of the game. The Brazilian superstar said during the UFC 274 Countdown:

"Justin is a guy who is a brawler, believing in his hands 100 per cent because that's all he's got, his hands. I have all the advantages over him, I'm better on my feet, on the ground and at wrestling. My mind and spirit is better than his. I'm the champion, that's the reality."

Watch the UFC 274: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje Countdown below:

While Justin Gaethje is known for engaging in slugfests, he has been wrestling since the age of four. 'The Highlight' is a former two-time Arizona state champion as a wrestler at Safford High School and an NCAA Division I All-American during his time at the University of Northern Colorado.

Edited by C. Naik