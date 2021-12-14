Charles Oliveira finished Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 quicker than Khabib Nurmagomedov did at UFC 242

Charles Oliveira successfully defended his lightweight title for the first time with a submission victory over Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 269. The Brazilian defeated 'The Diamond' via third-round submission.

This past weekend's card represented Poirier's second shot at undisputed gold. Previously, 'The Diamond' challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the title at UFC 242. In similar fashion to his UFC 269 defeat, Dustin Poirier fell short of the lightweight mountaintop via third-round submission.

While both Khabib and Oliveira managed to sink in rear-naked chokes on Poirier, 'Do Bronx' did it faster.

'The Eagle' submitted Poirier at 02:06 of the third round during their encounter at UFC 242. Meanwhile, Poirier tapped out to a standing rear-naked choke from Charles Oliveira at 01:02 of the third round last Saturday.

Charles Oliveira was ready to shock the world

Charles Oliveira defeated Michael Chandler via second-round knockout to win the vacant lightweight strap at UFC 262 in May. Despite being on a nine-fight winning streak, Oliveira was a slight underdog going into his title defense against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

However, 'Do Bronx' was unphased by that status. Ready to "shock the world" again, Charles Oliveira told Ag.Fight ahead of UFC 269:

“Now it's a new era, the era of Charles 'Do Bronx'. What they say or don't say… In May, they hired Michael Chandler, the guy who was going to beat me and I knocked him out with my left hand. I don't speak, I show. I said I was going to shock the world in May and I'm going to shock the world one more time. I started training when I was 12 years old, I've been growing, learning every day. So it doesn't matter if they think I'm the favorite or not. We show it in the cage. All the guys who said they were going to beat me surrendered, were knocked out or submitted and I believe that on the 11th, it will be the same way." [via Google translate]

Following through with his prediction, 'Do Bronx' ensured the era of Oliveira would continue in 2022.

Watch Charles Oliveira's interview with Ag.Fight below:

