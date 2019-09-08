UFC 242 Results: Epic finish to Dustin Poirier vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov, controversial decision in co-main event

Khabib did what he does best!

UFC stopped over at the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi for one of the most anticipated fight cards of the year. Khabib Nurmagomedov put his undisputed Lightweight Championship on the line against Interim Champion Dustin Poirier.

All the fighters involved in the card put on a highly entertaining event despite the sweltering heat. The fans too turned out in large numbers at the Arena and were as loud as ever for what ended up being an engaging card from top to bottom.

So without any further delay, here are the results and highlights of UFC 242:

UFC 242 Results: Prelims

Joanne Calderwood def. Andrea Lee via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lerone Murphy — Split draw (28-29, 29-28, 28-28)

Sarah Moras def. Liana Jojua vs. via TKO (elbows) (2:26 of Round 3)

Ottman Azaitar def. Teemu Packalen via KO (punch) (3:33, Round 1)

Belal Muhammad def. Takashi Sato via submission (rear-naked choke) (1:55, Round 3)

Muslim Salikhov def. Nordine Taleb via KO (punch) (4:26, Round 1)

Omari Akhmedov def. Zak Cummings via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Don Madge def. Fares Ziam via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC 242 Results: Main Card

#1. Mairbek Taisumov vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira (Lightweight)

Taisumov vs. Ferrerira.

Carlos Diego Ferreira came into the fight on a 4-fight win streak and with the desire to break into the Lightweight rankings. A win over Mairbek Taisumov would accomplish that.

Taisumov's fights have never been short on fireworks, however, the Russian-Austrian's UFC career has not reached the intended levels due to inactivity. Ferreira stated that he planned on using his black belt level Jui Jitsu to finish off Taisumov. But it wouldn't that simple now, would it?

Round 1: Ferreria shifted stances twice before settling for the Orthodox position. He pushed forward in the early stages. Taisumov looked to counter with a 1-2 but Ferrerira moved his head. Taisumov kept moving around to keep Ferreria guessing.

Nice counter and straight body kick from Ferreira. Taisumov replied with an uppercut. Taisumov started freeing up his legs and landed a few body kicks. Taisumov swept Ferreira off his feet with a calf kick.

Ferreria connected with a right hook. Taisumov defended the second. Taisumov connected with a good shot that wobbled Ferreria. The Brazilian moved back as Taisumov pressed forward for a potential finish. Ferreira recovered and both men were back moving around as usual.

After a brief spell of inactivity, Taisumov made a good read. He avoided a kick and landed with a straight right.

Good right hand from Ferreira and a few pressing kicks and combination attempt to wrap up the round. 10-9 Taisumov

Round 2: Ferreira with a push kick to begin the round. The Brazilian showed a little more urgency as he pressed forward and looked to land a combination. Big right hand from Ferreria.

He shot for the double leg and got Taisumov down for a few seconds. They clinched against the cage, however, the fight was momentarily stopped as Ferreira landed a deliberate head butt. A warning was issued and the fight resumed.

Ferreira's striking looked crisp as he landed the better combinations. Taisumov too began to find his range as the round went by. Left jab and a right hook from Ferreira, followed by an outside low kick.

Ferreira shot for another takedown but Taisumov stayed upright and avoided going down. Ferreira kept landing with the 1-2s and sneaked in a kick or two in the middle.

Ferreira went for a good-looking spinning head kick to end the round. Ferreira won that round due to his volume and pressure, which also resulted in a cut on Taisumov's face. 10-9 Ferreira.

Round 3: Ferreira had thrown 230 strikes thus far. He began the round with a knee strike and punch to follow it up. Ferreira focussed on using the left jabs as a set up for the right that came from an unpredictable angle.

Ferreira kept up the fast pace and it paid dividends. Taisumov was finding it tough to deal with the pressure. Ferreira was nearing 300 total strikes as he mixed it up well with kicks to the leg and body.

Ferreira landed a solid head kick before going back to the jab. Non-stop combinations from the Brazilian. Right hook followed by a shot to the body by Ferreira. The oblique kicks to the body kept Taisumov at bay. Ferreira then went back to stringing together a few combinations.

Ferreira with a three-piece combo which set up a head kick. He ended the round without taking any sort of damage.

Carlos Diego Ferreira def. Mairbek Taisumov def via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Ferreira showed up and put on a striking clinic. It takes quite a skillset to outwork Taisumov on the feet and Ferreira displayed that very important facet of his seemingly well-rounded game. A job well done for the Brazilian.

