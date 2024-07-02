Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal purses: How much are the fighters making? Comparing previous and estimated payouts

The build-up to the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing match has been both intense and incendiary. From fiery trash talk to a street brawl, the two legendary fighters' respective camps have left no stone unturned to try and outdo each other. While initially set to take place on June 1, 2024, the matchup was eventually rescheduled to transpire on July 6, 2024.

Their previous professional combat sports encounter saw Masvidal defeat Diaz via third-round TKO to capture the inaugural BMF title at UFC 244 (Nov. 2019).

Diaz's latest MMA bout came at UFC 279 (Sept. 2022), in which he defeated Tony Ferguson via fourth-round submission. On the other hand, Masvidal's most recent pro-combat sports contest was an MMA bout against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 (April 2023), which he lost via unanimous decision and then announced his MMA retirement.

Masvidal is still under UFC contract but has been permitted to box with Diaz. Meanwhile, Diaz departed the organization after UFC 279 and has been a free agent. The Stockton native made his professional boxing debut in Aug. 2023, losing to YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul via unanimous decision.

Given Diaz and Masvidal's respective star power in the combat sports realm, the belief is that they're likely to secure major paydays for their upcoming rematch, their boxing bout that'll take place on July 6. As indicated in a report by Sporty Salaries, Diaz and Masvidal are likely to earn $500k each for their boxing showdown.

The fight card is being promoted by Diaz's Real Fight Inc. and Masvidal's Gamebred Boxing Promotions. The consensus is that their cumulative payouts could be higher, factoring in bonuses and other perks after the event has taken place. Additionally, since Diaz and Masvidal are promoting the fight, their paydays could increase far beyond the $500k mark.

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal payouts — The MMA icons' previous purses

Speaking to BloodyElbow, Zach Rosenfield (Nate Diaz's representative) seemed to suggest that Diaz bagged an eight-figure payday against Jake Paul. Considering the bonuses and perks, it was reported that Diaz accrued around $15-20 million for the fight against Paul.

Furthermore, per SPORTbible, it was reported that Diaz and Jorge Masvidal each earned a $500k purse for their iconic BMF title fight at UFC 244. That number didn't include the additional money, such as sponsorship payouts, bonuses, and pay-per-view points. Therefore, their total payouts at the event would've been even higher.

As reported by Marca, Diaz's most recent MMA bout, his fight against Tony Ferguson, brought him a $971k payout—$500k fight purse, $400k PPV points, $21k sponsorship pay, and $50k POTN (Performance of the Night) bonus. Besides, during a media scrum earlier this year, Diaz implied that he could fight anyone and score a pay in the $10 million range.

Diaz alluded to his history of having extensively competed in the UFC for over a decade and signaled that he's earned the right to fight opponents of his choosing for major paydays at this point in his career. An excerpt from his comments read:

"I can fight anybody for 10 million dollars. I can probably fight anybody and probably get 10 million dollars."

Check out Nate Diaz's comments below (7:25):

